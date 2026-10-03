India’s Oscar entry Gondhal announces paid previews across India, begins Academy campaign

Gondhal is set to make its case on the global stage after being selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, with the makers planning a nationwide theatrical push.

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India's Oscar entry Gondhal begins campaign (PC: IMDb)

There is now a new phase in Gondhal‘s journey as the Marathi film prepares to take its Oscar campaign beyond the announcement of its selection. The film has already created interest after being chosen as India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. Now the team is preparing to put the film in front of more viewers in India before its wider release. Special screenings have been planned in select cities, giving cinema lovers an opportunity to watch the film early. The move also comes as the makers begin their efforts to introduce Gondhal to Academy members ahead of the awards season.

Gondhal announces paid previews from October 10

The makers of Gondhal have announced special paid previews beginning October 10. These screenings will take place at selected theatres across different Indian cities before the film gets its worldwide release.

Davakhar Films, which has produced the film, shared the announcement on Instagram. The production house described Gondhal as a Marathi cerebral psychological thriller rooted in culture and focused on the complexities of the human mind. The paid previews are expected to give audiences an early opportunity to experience the film on the big screen while the team continues preparations for its international awards campaign.

See official post from Gondhal makers here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gondhal (@gondhalfilm)

What is Gondhal about?

Directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal is set against the cultural backdrop of rural Maharashtra. The story unfolds over a single night during a traditional Gondhal folk-performance ritual and follows Suman, a young bride trapped in a difficult marriage.

As the night progresses, the film turns the ritual into the centre of a psychological battle. Suman uses her lover’s obsession with the sacred tradition as part of an attempt to escape her suffocating circumstances. The narrative explores desperation, obsession and the complicated workings of the human mind.

Kishor Kadam leads the Marathi thriller

The film features Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu in key roles. Its music has been composed by legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja, adding another major creative element to the psychological drama. The film’s cultural setting is also central to its identity. Rather than using the Gondhal tradition simply as a backdrop, the story places the ritual at the heart of its tense narrative.

Gondhal’s journey to the 99th Academy Awards

Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place in 2027.

The Oscar campaign will now involve introducing the film to members of the Academy and building awareness around its story, performances and filmmaking. The paid previews in India form part of the film’s wider journey before its worldwide release.