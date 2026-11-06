International Emmy Awards 2026: Vijay Sethupathi becomes first Indian actor to join the presenters’ list

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to represent India on the global stage as he becomes the first Indian actor to present an award at the International Emmy Awards 2026.

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Vijay Sethupathi (PC: Instagram)

Indian actors and filmmakers have been making their mark on international platforms, bringing more attention to the country’s entertainment industry. Now, Tamil cinema star Vijay Sethupathi is set to add another major achievement to his career. Known for his versatile performances and choice of unconventional roles, the actor has earned appreciation from audiences across languages. This time, however, he will be stepping onto a different stage, one that celebrates television excellence from across the world. His upcoming appearance has also made headlines for a special reason, marking an important moment for Indian talent at one of the industry’s prestigious international ceremonies.

Vijay Sethupathi becomes the first Indian actor to present an award at International Emmy Awards 2026

Vijay Sethupathi is set to make history as the first Indian actor to present an award at the International Emmy Awards. The actor will be among the presenters at the 54th edition of the ceremony, scheduled to take place in New York on November 23, 2026.

The announcement marks a proud moment for Indian cinema and television, as an Indian actor gets the opportunity to present an award at the international event. The International Emmy Awards recognise excellence in television programmes produced and initially aired outside the United States.

This updated was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter India. Producer and International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences board member Kavita Gupta is credited with helping bring Vijay Sethupathi to the global platform. India has previously had a notable presence at the ceremony through comedian Vir Das, who became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards in 2024. He had won the award in 2023 for his comedy special, Vir Das: Landing.

It is worth noting that Priyanka Chopra had earlier presented an award at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016 alongside Tom Hiddleston. However, the Primetime Emmy Awards and International Emmy Awards are two separate ceremonies.

Vijay Sethupathi’s recent and upcoming projects

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. Set in Madras in 1986, the film follows a feared gangster whose life takes an unexpected turn after he gets locked inside an empty school toilet with an eight-year-old boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

The actor is also set to work with acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam in the romantic drama Inji Vellam alongside Sai Pallavi, reportedly set to release in January 2027.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja heads for a Hollywood remake

Apart from this, Vijay Sethupathi’s 2024 Tamil blockbuster thriller Maharaja is also set to get a Hollywood remake. The film, which received a strong response in India and China, caught the attention of an international agency interested in acquiring its remake rights.

#VijaySethupathi confirms #Maharaja Hollywood remake and #Maharaja2 : “Nithilan recently told me the story of Maharaja 2.. It was beautiful.. He’s an excellent director. Few people not believed in Maharaja before its release, but i believed in it.. The producer recently called me and said that he had sold the film to Hollywood.. When i asked who’s gonna act..? He said that #MatthewMcConaughey is going to act in it. I told him, “I’ll act in one film for free.. Get me a role in that film.. I’ll go there.” I have a wish to act in Hollywood, but I’m happy that my film has gone there..” https://t.co/A5zqw6OUs2 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 19, 2026

Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed that a Hollywood agency had approached the makers following the film’s success in China. The project is now being developed with the possibility of an A-list actor joining the cast.

With his upcoming International Emmy appearance and growing international projects, Vijay Sethupathi continues to take Indian entertainment to global audience.