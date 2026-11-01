Ravi Teja’s film Irumudi has landed in a fresh controversy, with the Telangana Labour Department seeking answers from its makers over the involvement of a child actor in the project. The development has brought attention to the rules and safeguards that film production houses must follow when working with minors. A complaint has raised several concerns about the young actor’s participation in the film’s shooting as well as its promotional activities. The department has now stepped in and asked the production house to provide relevant documents and clarifications. Here’s what happened and why the makers have received a notice.
According to reports by Telangana Today, a complaint was filed by C Mahesh Babu, founder-president of Jai Lok Satta (Social Justice Forum), concerning child actor Nakshathra’s involvement in Irumudi. The complaint reportedly raised questions about her working hours, remuneration, and other conditions during the film’s production and promotional activities.
Following the complaint, the Joint Commissioner of Labour, Ranga Reddy Zone, scheduled a meeting with the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, for November 4, 2026. The meeting will take place at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan at RTC X Roads.
The department has asked the producers to attend the meeting with the necessary records and documents. They can also send an authorised representative to respond to the questions raised.
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The Telangana Labour Department has reportedly asked the makers to provide details about several aspects of Nakshathra’s participation in Irumudi. These include:
The inquiry will also cover Nakshathra’s participation in promotional events and the film’s pre-release activities. Officials are reportedly examining whether the conversations and language used during these events had any impact on the child’s dignity and safety. The producers will be expected to explain these matters and submit the relevant documents and records during the November 4, 2026, meeting set up by the joint commissioner of labour for the Ranga Reddy Zone at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan in RTC X Roads.
The latest development comes after Ravi Teja faced criticism over a remark he made while interacting with Nakshathra during the Irumudi’s pre-release event in August 2026.
During the interaction, the young actor asked him what nickname he would give her. Ravi reportedly repeated the term twice. When the child artist said, “Sorry, I don’t know the meaning.” Ravi responded, “I will tell you later.” His response drew criticism from sections of social media, with several people questioning whether the language was appropriate for a child at a public event. Some fans defended the actor, arguing that the expression was used affectionately, while others disagreed.
The labour department’s inquiry will now examine whether the production house followed the necessary rules and safeguards while involving the young actor in the film and its promotions.
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