Irumudi controversy: Telangana Labour Department issues notice to Ravi Teja’s film makers over child actor Nakshathra’s working hours and remuneration

Ravi Teja's Irumudi has landed in a new controversy after the Telangana Labour Department issued a notice to producers Mythri Movie Makers. A meeting has been set up with the production house for November 4, 2026, at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan in RTC X Roads.

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Irumudi makers sent notice from Telangana labour department over complaint regarding child actor's working hours (PC: IMDb)

Ravi Teja’s film Irumudi has landed in a fresh controversy, with the Telangana Labour Department seeking answers from its makers over the involvement of a child actor in the project. The development has brought attention to the rules and safeguards that film production houses must follow when working with minors. A complaint has raised several concerns about the young actor’s participation in the film’s shooting as well as its promotional activities. The department has now stepped in and asked the production house to provide relevant documents and clarifications. Here’s what happened and why the makers have received a notice.

Irumudi controversy: Why has Telangana Labour Department issued notice?

According to reports by Telangana Today, a complaint was filed by C Mahesh Babu, founder-president of Jai Lok Satta (Social Justice Forum), concerning child actor Nakshathra’s involvement in Irumudi. The complaint reportedly raised questions about her working hours, remuneration, and other conditions during the film’s production and promotional activities.

Following the complaint, the Joint Commissioner of Labour, Ranga Reddy Zone, scheduled a meeting with the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, for November 4, 2026. The meeting will take place at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan at RTC X Roads.

The department has asked the producers to attend the meeting with the necessary records and documents. They can also send an authorised representative to respond to the questions raised.

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What documents Telangana Labour Department officials sought?

The Telangana Labour Department has reportedly asked the makers to provide details about several aspects of Nakshathra’s participation in Irumudi. These include:

District Magistrate’s permission: Officials want to verify whether the production house obtained the required permission before involving the minor in the film.

Parental consent: The makers have been asked to submit documents confirming written consent from her parents or legal guardians.

Working hours and attendance: Call sheets, attendance records, and details of her shooting hours have been sought to examine whether the applicable rules were followed.

Education: The department wants details of the arrangements made to ensure that the child’s education was not affected by the shooting schedule.

Safety measures: Officials have also sought information about the arrangements made for her safety and welfare during filming, including the appointment of a responsible person to look after her.

Remuneration: Another important concern is whether 20 per cent of her earnings was deposited into a fixed deposit account in her name, as required under the applicable provisions.

The inquiry will also cover Nakshathra’s participation in promotional events and the film’s pre-release activities. Officials are reportedly examining whether the conversations and language used during these events had any impact on the child’s dignity and safety. The producers will be expected to explain these matters and submit the relevant documents and records during the November 4, 2026, meeting set up by the joint commissioner of labour for the Ranga Reddy Zone at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan in RTC X Roads.

Irumudi controversy follows criticism over Ravi Teja’s remark at pre-release event

The latest development comes after Ravi Teja faced criticism over a remark he made while interacting with Nakshathra during the Irumudi’s pre-release event in August 2026.

During the interaction, the young actor asked him what nickname he would give her. Ravi reportedly repeated the term twice. When the child artist said, “Sorry, I don’t know the meaning.” Ravi responded, “I will tell you later.” His response drew criticism from sections of social media, with several people questioning whether the language was appropriate for a child at a public event. Some fans defended the actor, arguing that the expression was used affectionately, while others disagreed.

The labour department’s inquiry will now examine whether the production house followed the necessary rules and safeguards while involving the young actor in the film and its promotions.