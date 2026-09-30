Irumudi: Ravi Teja, Baby Nakshatra’s Rs 200 crore action drama tops Netflix’s global non-English movies chart

Teja and Baby Nakshatra’s Irumudi has added another milestone to its theatrical success after making an impressive mark on Netflix’s worldwide non-English film rankings.

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Ravi Teja, Baby Nakshatra’s Rs 200 crore Irumudi gets a major Netflix milestone (PC: Twitter)

Telugu star Ravi Teja’s recent release Irumudi has found a new audience beyond theatres. The Telugu action drama, which arrived on the big screen in August, has now made a strong impression on Netflix after its digital premiere. The film had already managed to attract attention during its theatrical run because of its unusual father-daughter story and emotional subject. Now, its streaming performance has added another chapter to its journey. With audiences across different countries tuning in, the film has emerged as one of the most-watched non-English movies on the platform during the latest tracking week.

Irumudi tops Netflix’s global non-English movie chart

For the week from September 21 to 27, Irumudi secured the No. 1 position on Netflix’s global Top 10 list for non-English movies. The film recorded 34 lakh views and 81 lakh viewing hours during the week. The achievement comes after the film had already spent two weeks in Netflix’s global non-English Top 10.

It was ranked third in the previous week before moving to the top position. The film also shared the chart with another Indian release. Tamil movie Modha Rathiri, starring Rishikanth, occupied the second position during the same period. It recorded 29 lakh views and 69 lakh viewing hours.

Irumudi and Modha Rathiri had a similar theatrical and OTT journey

Interestingly, the two films followed a similar release pattern. Both were released in theatres on August 21 and later arrived on Netflix on September 18. After competing for attention at the box office, they ended up competing for streaming audiences as well.

The previous week’s chart had a different leader. Suriya‘s film Vishwanath & Sons topped the list with 58 lakh views and more than 1.54 crore viewing hours. Irumudi was third while Modha Rathiri occupied seventh place at the time. Several other Indian titles also featured in the latest Top 10. Vishwanath & Sons ranked fifth, Lust Stories 3 sixth, Baby Do Die Do seventh and Gandhari ninth.

What is Irumudi about?

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar and Baby Nakshatra. The story follows an alcoholic father who decides to give up his old habits and undertake an Ayyappa deeksha. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that something disturbing is happening in his village. The film then moves into a darker emotional space as it explores the sensitive subject of child abuse.

Irumudi box office performance

Made on a relatively modest budget, Irumudi reportedly earned Rs 244.97 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. The film also marked an important phase in Ravi Teja’s career as it became his first successful film after a string of six consecutive disappointments following Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya. Its theatrical reception and subsequent Netflix performance have now given the film a wider reach.