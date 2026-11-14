Jailer 2 actress Apeksha Porwal reveals biggest lesson she learned from working with Rajinikanth

Apeksha Porwal reveals how Rajinikanth approaches commercial films, shares biggest takeaway from Jailer 2: 'You can still recognise Rajini sir's style'

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Apeksha Porwal with Rajinikanth (PC-Instagram)

Actress Apeksha Porwal has shared her experience of working with superstar Rajinikanth in Jailer 2 and revealed the biggest lesson she learned from him. The actress said that working with the veteran star helped her understand how an actor needs to adapt their performance according to the kind of film they are doing. In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Apeksha spoke about Rajinikanth’s unique screen presence and his understanding of commercial cinema. She was asked, “Rajinikanth has a unique style in every film. What did you learn from observing him, and is there anything about his approach that you would like to incorporate into your own work?”

Responding to the question, Apeksha said, “I wouldn’t say that I followed his style, but I learned that when you are doing a commercial film of this scale, it is important to understand the style and presentation that the film demands. When you work on a content-driven film, it is a completely different space.”

She further praised Rajinikanth for understanding his audience and knowing how to connect with them through his performances.

“He brings his signature style into even the smallest details. It may not always be immediately noticeable, but you can still recognise that it is Rajini sir’s style”, Apeksha explained.

The actress added that working with Rajinikanth taught her the importance of understanding the film’s genre, its target audience and how to bring her own individuality to the role.

Apeksha Porwal on working with Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and Ramya Krishnan

Apart from Rajinikanth, Apeksha also spoke about sharing screen space with experienced actors such as Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and Ramya Krishnan. Calling the experience amazing, she praised their humble nature and said they made her feel comfortable on set.

“Everyone, whether it is Mithun sir, Rajini sir, Vidya ma’am or Ramya Krishnan ma’am, is such a wonderful and humble person. They make you feel completely at ease. I feel the more dignified and established people are, the simpler and kinder they are in real life. They are genuinely amazing people to work with,” she shared.