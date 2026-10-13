Jailer 2 advance booking collection: Rajinikanth’s film crosses Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu, can it beat Leo and GOAT?

Jailer 2 advance booking Day 1: Rajinikanth’s film crosses ₹10 crore in Tamil Nadu, over 500 shows housefull - Check detailed report here.

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Rajinikanth in Jailer 2 (PC- Instagram)

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is heading towards a strong opening, with advance bookings crossing the ₹10 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. With the film’s release approaching, the focus is now on whether Nelson Dilipkumar’s sequel can challenge the opening-day pre-sales records of recent Tamil blockbusters such as Vijay’s Leo and GOAT. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected over Rs 10 crore gross in Tamil Nadu for Day 1, including block seats. The film has secured bookings across more than 3,300 shows, with over 500 shows already reporting housefull status. Advance sales are still open, so the figures could rise further before the film hits theatres.

Chennai leads Jailer 2 advance bookings

Chennai is the biggest contributor to the film’s opening-day advance bookings in Tamil Nadu. The city has recorded over Rs 4.80 crore gross, including block seats, across more than 1,000 shows. This accounts for nearly half of the film’s advance booking total in the state. Coimbatore has crossed Rs 1 crore gross, including block seats, while Trichy and Madurai have also contributed to the overall tally. The figures point to strong interest in Rajinikanth’s return as Muthuvel Pandian.

Jailer 2 crosses Rs 21 crore in India advance bookings

The film is also seeing a strong response in other markets. At the all-India level, Jailer 2 has collected over Rs 21 crore gross, including block seats, for its opening day. Without block seats, the figure stands at over Rs 18 crore. The film has sold more than 10 lakh tickets for Day 1. Kerala has contributed over Rs 4.50 crore gross, while Karnataka has recorded over Rs 4 crore gross. Both markets are among the biggest contributors after Tamil Nadu.

Advance bookings for the film’s first four days are also showing momentum. According to Sacnilk’s overall advance booking report, Tamil Nadu has crossed Rs 23 crore gross, including block seats, for the first four days. The final figures will provide a clearer picture of the film’s opening-weekend performance.

Can Jailer 2 beat Leo and GOAT?

Although Jailer 2 has crossed Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu opening-day advance bookings, it still has ground to cover to match the final pre-sales figures of recent big Tamil releases. With the remaining booking window still open, the numbers could change before release.

The comparison with Leo and GOAT will be closely watched as Rajinikanth’s sequel moves towards its opening day. Its final advance booking total, along with audience response after release, will determine how it fares against some of Tamil cinema’s biggest recent openers.