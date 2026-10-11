Jailer 2 advance booking: Rajinikanth’s action thriller sells over 3 lakh tickets in India, worldwide pre-sales cross mark of Rs…

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is attracting audiences ahead of its theatrical release on October 15, 2026. The sequel has sold over 3.37 lakh tickets across the Indian shows currently on sale, while overseas bookings have helped push its worldwide opening-day pre-sales cross Rs 20 crore.

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Jailer 2 advance booking (PC: Instagram)

Rajinikanth is getting ready to return as Muthuvel Pandian, and the excitement surrounding his next big-screen outing is beginning to reflect in advance bookings. With just days left before the film reaches cinemas, fans are booking their seats for the much-awaited sequel to Jailer. Jailer 2’s pre-release performance is drawing attention not only in India but also in overseas markets, where the South superstar enjoys a strong following. While ticket sales are still building and bookings have not opened fully across every centre, the early numbers offer a glimpse of the interest surrounding the action drama. Here’s how Jailer 2 is performing at the advance booking window and which markets are leading the way.

Jailer 2 advance booking collection

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 5.07 crore without block seats in India and with gross collection the collection stands at Rs 6.13 crore, according to Sacnilk’s advance booking report.

Jailer 2 has overall sold 3.37 lakh tickets across 3,713 shows with 23% occupancy and 71 sold out shows, as of now. These figures cover both the opening day and the second day.

For October 15, 2026, (Day 1) Jailer 2’s opening day, advance sales have reached Rs 4.56 crore in India, with 2.45 lakh tickets sold. For October 16, 2026 (Day 2) has contributed another Rs 1.58 crore, with more than 90,000 tickets sold.

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Jailer 2 advance booking in India: Chennai leads ticket sales

Tamil Nadu is currently the biggest contributor to Jailer 2′s advance bookings in India. According to Sacnilk’s report, the state has generated Rs 5.30 crore gross across the two days on sale.

Chennai leads the city-wise figures with Rs 2.64 crore gross, followed by Trichy and Madurai. Kerala is the next major state contributor with Rs 54.42 lakh gross.

In terms of Jailer 2 advance booking’s occupancy, all days on sale, the night shows are getting the most bookings for Jailer 2, with 27% occupancy across 1,248 shows, while evening shows have the lowest occupancy at 19% across 663 shows, according to Sacnilk.

Jailer 2 worldwide advance booking

Jailer 2’s overseas performance has added to the excitement ahead of its release. Sacnilk reported, “Jailer 2 has grossed Rs 17+ crores from overseas pre-sales and Rs 3.50 crores in India for its opening day, taking the worldwide day 1 advance booking past Rs 20 crores gross.”

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Jailer 2 release date

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The plot of the film revolves around, “A retired officer’s peaceful life is disrupted when a dangerous criminal organization threatens his family. He must use his skills one final time to protect his loved ones and preserve his legacy.”

The sequel stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, and Anna Rajan in the main roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026.