Jailer 2: Anirudh Ravichander’s special message for Rajinikanth wins fans’ hearts ahead of grand release, ‘For 172nd time, screens will ignite’

Anirudh Ravichander has penned a special message for Rajinikanth ahead of Jailer 2’s theatrical release. The music composer celebrated the superstar’s legacy and his connection with audiences across generations.

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Anirudh Ravichander’s special message for Rajinikanth (PC: Instagram)

With just a day left for Jailer 2 to reach cinemas, the excitement around Rajinikanth’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is building. The upcoming sequel has already created plenty of buzz, and the team is adding to the anticipation with its final round of promotions. Now, music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared a special message for the superstar, celebrating his long journey in cinema and the memories he has given fans over the years. The composer has once again collaborated with Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar for the sequel, following the success of their 2023 film Jailer. Here is what Anirudh said and why his message has caught fans’ attention ahead of the release.

Anirudh Ravichander’s special shoutout to Rajinikanth ahead of Jailer 2 release

Anirudh took to social media to celebrate Rajinikanth’s contribution to cinema and his ability to connect with audiences across generations. Reflecting on the actor’s 51-year journey, the composer highlighted the happiness, laughter and excitement that his films have brought to fans.

Sharing his best wishes and tribute to superstar Rajinikanth, he wrote on social media, “For generations, he has given us happiness, laughter, goosebumps and memories for a lifetime. At 76 and for the past 51 years, he still creates magic and rewrites history.”

For generations, he has given us happiness, laughter, goosebumps and memories for a lifetime.

At 76 and for the past 51 years, he still creates magic and rewrites history.

Tomorrow, once again for the 172nd time, the lights will dim, the screens will ignite and hopefully with all your wishes, the world will witness the love for a man who lives in the hearts of every Indian. One Sun. One Moon. And One 🙂 #Jailer2 from tomo Superstar @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) October 14, 2026

He further added, “Tomorrow, once again for the 172nd time, the lights will dim, the screens will ignite and hopefully with all your wishes, the world will witness the love for a man who lives in the hearts of every Indian. One Sun. One Moon. And One 🙂 #Jailer2 from tomo Superstar@rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures”

The message comes as fans prepare to watch the superstar return in a role that has already become popular.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. According to IMDb, the plot of the story revolves around, “A retired officer’s peaceful life is disrupted when a dangerous criminal organization threatens his family. He must use his skills one final time to protect his loved ones and preserve his legacy.” Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the film continues the story of Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer played by Rajinikanth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Jailer 2 cast

The sequel brings back several familiar faces, including Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, while adding actors such as Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar are also expected to reprise their roles.

The makers have kept much of the storyline under wraps, but the film is expected to build on the action, dark humour and larger-than-life moments that helped the first instalment connect with audiences.