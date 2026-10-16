Jailer 2 box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth’s film beats beats Peddi and Jana Nayagan, worldwide earns Rs 125 crore

Jailer 2 has made a powerful start at the box office, with Rajinikanth returning as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial had a record-breaking opening at the box office in India and overseas.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/jailer-2-box-office-collection-day-1-rajinikanth-film-beats-beats-peddi-and-jana-nayagan-worldwide-earns-rs-125-crore-8536474/ Copy

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 1 (PC: Instagram)

Rajinikanth is back on the big screen, and the response to his latest release has been massive. Jailer 2 released in theatres on October 15, 2026, bringing back the superstar as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. After the success of the first film, expectations were high for the sequel, and its opening-day numbers suggest that audiences turned up in large numbers to watch him in action. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer has attracted attention across India and overseas markets. The film has also sparked plenty of discussion online, with fans praising Rajinikanth’s screen presence and some of its high-energy moments. Here is a closer look at Jailer 2’s Day 1 box office collection.

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 1

Jailer 2 collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its opening day. Its India gross stood at Rs 70.25 crore and India net collections to Rs 59.70 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 75.44% across 16,599 shows.

The Tamil version contributed the largest share of the domestic collection, earning Rs 43.35 crore net. The Telugu version added Rs 12.50 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 3.50 crore. The Kannada version contributed Rs 35 lakh.

The strong opening reflects the anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film has also benefited from its release across multiple language markets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection Day 1

Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 125 crore mark worldwide on its first day. The film earned Rs 55 crore gross from overseas markets. Combined with its India gross of Rs 70.25 crore, the worldwide total reached Rs 125.25 crore, according to Sacnilk’s estimates.

The opening puts the Rajinikanth starrer among the major box office performers of the year 2026. It has also surpassed the opening-day worldwide collection of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Ram Charan’s Peddi.

Audience reaction to Jailer 2

The audience response to Jailer 2 has been mixed, although Rajinikanth’s performance has emerged as one of its biggest strengths. Several viewers have praised his screen presence, the action sequences and the interval block. Anirudh Ravichander’s background score and the film’s cameos have also received appreciation.

However, some viewers have expressed disappointment with the screenplay and the second half, describing parts of the film as predictable or slow. The climax has also divided opinion, suggesting that the sequel may not work equally well for every viewer.

Despite the mixed reactions, the opening-day collection gives Jailer 2 a strong start. The coming weekend will reveal whether positive word of mouth can help the film sustain its box office run.