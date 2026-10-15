Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth’s sequel earns Rs 27.77 crore, nears original film’s opening

Jailer 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: How Rajinikanth’s sequel compares with the 2023 hit? Check the detailed report here.

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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 box office

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is off to a strong start at the box office, backed by impressive advance bookings and massive interest among fans. The sequel hit theatres worldwide on Thursday and is aiming to surpass the opening-day collection of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. According to trade reports, Jailer 2 had already crossed Rs 80 crore in worldwide advance ticket sales by the end of Wednesday, October 14. The film also recorded strong pre-sales in India, setting the stage for a big opening for the Rajinikanth-starrer.

By 4 PM on its opening day, Jailer 2 had collected Rs 27.77 crore net at the Indian box office. While the film was yet to surpass the original Jailer’s opening-day India net collection at that point, its strong start put it within reach of the 2023 film’s numbers.

Jailer 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection

Rajinikanth’s Jailer, released in 2023, opened to an impressive response at the box office. The film collected Rs 29.39 crore net and Rs 34.68 crore gross in India on its opening day. Its worldwide opening-day gross stood at approximately Rs 96.36 crore.

Here is how the two films compare based on the available figures:

Box office metric Jailer 2 Jailer (2023) India net collection Rs 27.77 crore by 4 PM on Day 1 Rs 29.39 crore on Day 1 India gross collection Not available for the same period Rs 34.68 crore on Day 1 Worldwide opening-day gross Final figure awaited Approximately Rs 96.36 crore

Note: The Jailer 2 figure of Rs 27.77 crore is an early estimate as of 4 PM, while the original film’s figures represent its full opening day. The numbers are therefore not a like-for-like comparison.

With the film continuing its theatrical run on opening day, its final collection will determine whether it manages to beat the first instalment’s India net earnings and challenge its worldwide opening record.

More About Jailer 2

Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel marks a rare return to an established franchise for Rajinikanth, who has often chosen not to revisit some of his earlier hits. In the film, Rajinikanth reprises his popular role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who faces a new set of adversaries. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik return from the first instalment.

The sequel also features S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna. Notable cameo appearances include Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who returns to the franchise after delivering the soundtrack for the first film.