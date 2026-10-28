Jailer 2 box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth, Nelson’s film slows down after monstrous run, inches towards Rs 750 crore club worldwide

Rajinikanth's latest big-screen outing has maintained a strong box office presence since its release on October 15. However, weekday collections have slowed following impressive second weekend, putting film's next major milestone in focus.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/jailer-2-box-office-collection-day-13-rajinikanth-nelsons-film-slows-down-after-monstrous-run-inches-towards-rs-750-crore-club-worldwide-8539835/ Copy

Can Rajinikanth’s film enter the Rs 750 crore club after Tuesday dip (PC: Twitter)

Thalaivar Rajinikanth‘s latest action entertainer has enjoyed a strong theatrical run since arriving in cinemas, drawing audiences across multiple language markets. However, after delivering impressive numbers during its opening week and second weekend, the film is now showing signs of slowing down on weekdays. Despite the recent dip, its overall box office performance remains significant, with the worldwide total approaching a major milestone. As the film enters another week in theatres, attention is turning to whether it can cross the Rs 750 crore mark and continue its impressive run before fresh competition arrives at the box office.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 13

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 7.50 crore net in India on its 13th day, Tuesday, October 27. The film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 415.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 486.50 crore. Overseas earnings have also contributed substantially to its overall performance, with the film collecting Rs 2 crore on Day 13 and taking its overseas gross total to Rs 257.50 crore.

With these figures, the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 744 crore. The film is now just Rs 6 crore away from the Rs 750 crore club. While its weekday collections have declined, crossing this milestone would add another achievement to the film’s successful theatrical run.

Jailer 2 day-wise box office collection

Here is the film’s India net collection for each day, according to Sacnilk:

Day 1: Rs 59.70 crore

Day 2: Rs 37.10 crore

Day 3: Rs 47.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 55.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 42.35 crore

Day 6: Rs 46.80 crore

Day 7: Rs 28.15 crore

Day 8: Rs 17.15 crore

Day 9: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 10: Rs 24.15 crore

Day 11: Rs 25.70 crore

Day 12: Rs 9.45 crore

Day 13: Rs 7.50 crore

The film collected Rs 334.35 crore net in India during its first week. It then registered a noticeable recovery over the second weekend, earning Rs 14.50 crore on Friday, Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.70 crore on Sunday. The subsequent drop on Monday and Tuesday suggests that weekday footfalls have eased after the strong weekend performance.

Jailer 2 occupancy on Day 13

The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 21.73% on Tuesday. Morning shows registered 16.08% occupancy, followed by 19.77% in the afternoon and 24.08% in the evening. Night shows performed better, reaching 27% occupancy. The figures indicate that audience attendance improved as the day progressed, although overall occupancy remained relatively modest compared with the film’s opening days.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Dr. Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Jaafar Sadiq, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik return from the earlier film, while SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan join the cast with Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi in powerful cameo appearances..

The film was released in theatres on October 15 and has emerged as one of the year’s major box office performers. Its next target is clear: reaching Rs 750 crore worldwide as it continues its theatrical run.