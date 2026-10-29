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  • Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth, Nelsons film records lowest single-day haul, achieves Rs 750 crore benchmark worldwide

Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth, Nelson’s film records lowest single-day haul, achieves Rs 750 crore benchmark worldwide

After a strong run at box office, Rajinikanth's latest outing has entered new phase of its theatrical journey. The film's latest figures highlight the contrast between its impressive cumulative earnings and quieter day at the cinemas.

Edited by: Ayush Srivastava
Published: October 29, 2026, 9:13 AM IST
Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth, Nelson's film records lowest single-day haul, achieves Rs 750 crore benchmark worldwide
Jailer 2 enters Rs 750 crore club worldwide on day 14 (PC: Twitter)

Thalaivar Rajinikanth‘s latest action packed thriller Jailer 2 has reached another major milestone at the global box office, even as its daily earnings show signs of slowing down. After drawing audiences to theatres for nearly two weeks, the film is now experiencing a quieter phase during its second week. However, its overall performance remains strong, with the worldwide total moving past a significant benchmark. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel has benefited from Rajinikanth’s star power and a wide release across multiple languages. Its latest figures also highlight the difference between its impressive cumulative earnings and the decline in weekday collections.

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 14

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 6.55 crore net in India on Wednesday, October 28, its 14th day in theatres. The film’s domestic earnings fell by 21.1% compared with Tuesday’s Rs 8.30 crore net collection, making Wednesday its lowest single-day haul so far.

Read more: Jailer 2 box office day 13: Rajinikanth, Nelson's film inches towards Rs 750 crore club worldwide

Despite the drop, the film crossed the Rs 750 crore mark worldwide. Its India gross collection reached Rs 495 crore, while the overseas gross stood at Rs 260.50 crore. This took its worldwide gross total to Rs 755.50 crore. The figures show that the film continues to draw revenue from international markets even as its domestic daily numbers cool.

Jailer 2 day 14 India net collection

The film’s all-language India net collection on Wednesday was Rs 6.55 crore across 10,542 shows. The language-wise figures were:

  • Tamil: Rs 3.65 crore from 4,553 shows
  • Telugu: Rs 1.50 crore from 1,736 shows
  • Hindi: Rs 1.20 crore from 4,040 shows
  • Kannada: Rs 0.20 crore from 213 shows

With these earnings, Jailer 2 took its total India net collection to Rs 423 crore. The film had earned Rs 334.35 crore net in its first week, while its second-week total had reached Rs 105.80 crore by Wednesday. The figures point to a slowdown compared with its opening days, though the film has continued to add to its overall total.

Jailer 2 day-wise box office collection

Here is the film’s India net collection from its opening day through day 14, as reported by Sacnilk:

  • Day 1, October 15: Rs 59.70 crore
  • Day 2, October 16: Rs 37.10 crore
  • Day 3, October 17: Rs 47.25 crore
  • Day 4, October 18: Rs 55.85 crore
  • Day 5, October 19: Rs 42.35 crore
  • Day 6, October 20: Rs 46.80 crore
  • Day 7, October 21: Rs 28.15 crore
  • Day 8, October 22: Rs 17.15 crore
  • Day 9, October 23: Rs 14.50 crore
  • Day 10, October 24: Rs 24.15 crore
  • Day 11, October 25: Rs 25.70 crore
  • Day 12, October 26: Rs 9.45 crore
  • Day 13, October 27: Rs 8.30 crore
  • Day 14, October 28: Rs 6.55 crore

Jailer 2 day 14 Tamil occupancy

The Tamil version recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 20% on day 14. Morning shows registered 16.38% occupancy, followed by 18.69% in the afternoon. The figure rose to 22.15% during evening shows and 22.77% at night. The numbers suggest that audience turnout improved as the day progressed, although overall occupancy remained modest compared with the film’s first-week performance.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Rajinikanth reprises his role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The action drama also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu which also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Dr Shivarajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi.

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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