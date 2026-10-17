Jailer 2 box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth’s film crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide – Check detailed report

Jailer 2 box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth’s film mints Rs 35.60 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide.

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Jailer 2 box office collection (PC: Twitter)

Jailer 2 box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office within two days of its release. The action film, which also stars Mohanlal and Vidya Balan, continued its run on Friday, October 16, earning Rs 35.60 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. However, its domestic collections saw a decline compared with the opening day.

The film’s India net collection has reached Rs 95.30 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 112.10 crore. With overseas earnings adding to the total, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 209.10 crore worldwide in its first two days.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 2

On Friday, Jailer 2 earned Rs 35.60 crore net in India across 13,157 shows. This was a 40.4% drop from its opening-day collection of Rs 59.70 crore net on Thursday.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 48.2% on its second day, compared with 55.4% on Day 1. Meanwhile, overseas markets contributed Rs 40 crore on Friday, taking the film’s cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 97 crore.

Jailer 2 language-wise collection on Friday

The Tamil version led the domestic box office on Day 2, earning Rs 25.25 crore from 7,243 shows, with a reported occupancy of 61%. The Telugu version collected Rs 7.25 crore across 1,940 shows, recording 54.3% occupancy. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.75 crore from 3,850 shows, while its occupancy stood at 21%.

The Kannada version contributed Rs 35 lakh from 124 shows, with an occupancy rate of 46%. Together, the four language versions accounted for the reported India net collection of Rs 35.60 crore.

Tamil, Telugu and Hindi occupancy details

The Tamil 2D version recorded 63% overall occupancy on Friday. Morning shows registered 39.54%, while afternoon and evening screenings recorded 57.08% and 69.46%, respectively. Night shows performed the best, with occupancy reaching 85.92%.

The Telugu 2D version reported 53.94% overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 32.36%, followed by 52.27% in the afternoon, 55.18% in the evening and 73.64% at night.

The Hindi 2D version registered 26.83% overall occupancy. Morning screenings recorded 11.75%, afternoon shows 23.50%, evening shows 20.92% and night shows 44.17%.

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection

According to the reported figures, Jailer 2 recorded 2,383,879 footfalls on Day 2. Its total footfalls over the first two days reached 6,130,613.

The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 112.10 crore, while its domestic net collection has reached Rs 95.30 crore. With overseas gross earnings of Rs 97 crore, the Rajinikanth-starrer has taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 209.10 crore in just two days.