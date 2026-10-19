Jailer 2 box office collection Day 4: Rajinikanth’s film becomes highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, worldwide crosses Rs…

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 witnessed a jump in collections on Sunday. The film has collected nearly Rs 425 crore worldwide in its first four days.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/jailer-2-box-office-collection-day-4-rajinikanth-film-becomes-highest-grossing-tamil-film-of-2026-worldwide-crosses-rs-420-crore-8537249/ Copy

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 4 (PC: IMDb)

Rajinikanth is back on the big screen, and his latest film, Jailer 2, is drawing attention at the box office. After a strong opening and a change in collections over the next couple of days, Jailer 2 has now become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. With its record-breaking opening weekend, all eyes are on whether the film can maintain this momentum during the working week. Take a look at Jailer 2 box office collection Day 4.

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 4

Jailer 2 collected Rs 55.85 crore net in India on Day 4 with an overall occupancy of 82.58%. The film earned Rs 47.25 crore net on Saturday, October 17, 2026, showing an 18.2% rise in its daily collection, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 234.25 crore and India net collection is Rs 199.90 crore. Its performance across languages contributed to the overall numbers, with the Tamil version remaining the biggest contributor.

The Tamil version collected Rs 39.95 crore net on Day 4, while the Telugu version earned Rs 9.50 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 5.75 crore, and the Kannada version contributed Rs 0.65 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A F F A R S A D I Q (@jaffer__sadiq)

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has crossed Rs 420 crore worldwide and become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. The film’s overseas performance has also played an important role in its box office run. Jailer 2 collected Rs 40 crore gross overseas on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 190 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With its India gross standing at Rs 234.25 crore, the film’s worldwide gross collection reached Rs 424.25 crore after four days in theatres.

The film had already crossed the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark during its first three days. Its Sunday performance brought it closer to another major milestone, with the worldwide total nearing Rs 430 crore.

Jailer 2 becomes the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026

With its record-breaking opening weekend, Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. The Rajinikanth-starrer overtook Jana Nayagan and Karuppu to claim the top spot at the worldwide box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 424.25 crore worldwide in its first four days. Its strong performance in India and overseas markets has helped it achieve the milestone within its opening weekend.

After a strong opening weekend, the Monday collection will be an important indicator of the film’s weekday performance. Its performance over the coming week will determine whether it can sustain its pace and add to its growing box office numbers.