Jailer 2 box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film leads in Tamil version, check Monday earnings

Jailer 2 box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film leads in Tamil version, check Monday earnings

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Jailer 2 box office (PC: Instagram)

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continued to draw audiences to theatres on Monday, October 19, despite a drop in collections after its strong weekend performance. According to Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs 42.35 crore in India net collections on its fifth day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 242.25 crore. The film’s India gross collection has reached Rs 283.75 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 477.75 crore. It earned ₹10 crore in overseas gross collections on Monday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 194 crore.

Monday’s India net collection was 24.2% lower than Sunday’s ₹55.85 crore. The film opened in theatres on October 15 with ₹59.70 crore in India net collections, dropped the following day, then recovered over the weekend.

Jailer 2 box office collection day-wise

Day Date India net collection Shows Occupancy Day 1 – Thursday October 15 ₹59.70 crore 16,599 55.4% Day 2 – Friday October 16 ₹37.10 crore 13,157 48.2% Day 3 – Saturday October 17 ₹47.25 crore 14,604 53.9% Day 4 – Sunday October 18 ₹55.85 crore 15,473 62% Day 5 – Monday October 19 ₹42.35 crore 15,215 49.9%

Tamil version leads language-wise collections

The Tamil version contributed the biggest share of Monday’s India net collection, earning Rs 31.40 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs 7.15 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 3.35 crore. The Kannada version added Rs 0.45 crore.

Jailer 2 day 5 occupancy report

The Tamil version recorded the strongest occupancy on Monday, with an overall figure of 69.87%. Morning shows registered 52.08% occupancy, followed by 70% in the afternoon and 74.92% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 82.46%.

The Hindi version reported an overall occupancy of 29.15%. Morning shows recorded 14.25%, while afternoon and evening shows registered 28.83% and 32.67%, respectively. Night shows reached 40.83%.

For the Telugu version, overall occupancy stood at 45.35%. Morning shows recorded 24.25%, while afternoon and evening shows registered 49.25% and 50.08%. Night shows recorded 57.83%.

The film recorded 2,884,312 footfalls on Monday. Its cumulative footfalls over the first five days reached 15,905,838.

Jailer 2 state-wise collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to the film’s state-wise gross collection on Monday, with Rs 22.50 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 8.25 crore, while Kerala added Rs 8 crore. Karnataka recorded Rs 6.50 crore, and the rest of India contributed Rs 4.25 crore. The combined gross across these regions stood at Rs 49.50 crore.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth.

His peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and legacy. The story revolves around an idol-smuggling syndicate and enemies seeking revenge for the events of the first film.

The cast includes Mithun Chakraborty as wheelchair-bound patriarch Chakri Patak, S. J. Suryah as his son Bodhi, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal as Mathew and Dr. Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha.