Jailer 2 box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth, Nelson’s film gets Dussehra boost, eyes Rs 550 crore club

Rajinikanth’s latest outing continues its strong theatrical run as its worldwide gross reaches Rs 541 crore after six days. The film is now closing in on another major box office milestone.

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Dussehra boost lifts Rajinikanth’s film towards Rs 550 crore club (PC: Twitter)

Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continued its impressive theatrical run on Tuesday, with the action entertainer recording a rise in its domestic earnings during its first week. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has drawn audiences with its action sequences and the return of the iconic Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Featuring a star-studded cast, the sequel has also maintained a strong presence in overseas markets. With its worldwide earnings moving closer to another major milestone, the film’s Day 6 performance has added fresh momentum to its box office journey.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 46.80 crore net in India on Day 6, October 20, across 15,529 shows. This marked a 10.5% increase compared with the previous day’s collection of Rs 42.35 crore. The film’s cumulative India net collection reached Rs 289.05 crore, while its total India gross stood at Rs 338.45 crore.

The film also collected Rs 10 crore in overseas gross on Tuesday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 204 crore. With contributions from domestic and international markets, its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 542.45 crore. The strong Tuesday performance brought the film closer to the Rs 550 crore worldwide mark.

Language-wise collection and occupancy on Day 6

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic earnings, collecting Rs 32.10 crore net from 7,828 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 8.85 crore across 2,293 shows, while the Hindi version brought in Rs 5.25 crore from 5,230 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 0.60 crore through 178 shows.

Occupancy figures also showed stronger audience turnout for the Tamil version. Tamil screenings recorded 70% occupancy, followed by Telugu at 59.3% and Kannada at 52%. Hindi shows registered 26% occupancy. These figures highlight the film’s stronger performance in southern markets.

Jailer 2 day-wise box office collection

The film opened with Rs 59.70 crore on October 15 before earning Rs 37.10 crore on Friday. Collections rose to Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 55.85 crore on Sunday. Monday saw earnings of Rs 42.35 crore, followed by Tuesday’s improvement to Rs 46.80 crore.

Plot and cast of Jailer 2

The story follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld. He is forced to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and preserve his legacy. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action thriller also features Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Dr. Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Jailer 2 Day 7 collection and worldwide total

Meanwhile on Day 7, Jailer 2 collected Rs 28.15 crore net in India across 14,470 shows, registering a 39.9% drop from Day 6. Its India net collection reached Rs 317.20 crore, while the India gross climbed to Rs 371.45 crore. Overseas markets contributed Rs 7 crore, taking the cumulative overseas gross to Rs 211 crore.

The worldwide gross now stands at Rs 582.45 crore, putting the film within reach of the Rs 600 crore club, which clearly signals that Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is closing in on the Rs 600 crore mark and has secured a place among the top five highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

The film currently ranks fourth on the list, behind 2.0, which leads with Rs 691 crore, followed by Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo at Rs 605.90 crore and Rajinikanth’s Jailer at Rs 604.50 crore. Coolie, another Rajinikanth starrer, occupies the fifth spot with Rs 518 crore. With its theatrical run continuing, Jailer 2 could climb further up the rankings if its worldwide collections cross the Rs 600 crore milestone.