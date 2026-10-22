Jailer 2 Box Office Collection day 7: Rajinikanth’s film crosses Rs 582 crore worldwide, check India net

Jailer 2 recorded its lowest single-day collection of the opening week on Wednesday, October 21. Despite a nearly 40% drop from Tuesday, Rajinikanth's film has crossed Rs 582.45 crore worldwide.

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Jailer 2 (PC: Twitter)

Rajinikanth and Mohanlal’s Jailer 2 has crossed Rs 300 crore in India net collections and earned Rs 582.45 crore worldwide in its first seven days. However, the action drama witnessed a sharp drop in earnings on Wednesday, October 21. The film’s seventh-day collection was Rs 28.15 crore net in India, around 39.9% lower than Tuesday’s Rs 46.80 crore. Despite the midweek dip, Jailer 2 continues to draw audiences across multiple languages and remains on track for a strong theatrical run.

Jailer 2 box office collection: India and worldwide earnings

As per Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 317.20 crore net in India, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 371.45 crore. The film earned Rs 7 crore from overseas markets on Wednesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 211 crore.

With its worldwide gross collection reaching Rs 582.45 crore, the film has maintained a strong hold at the box office despite recording its lowest daily earnings of the opening week on Wednesday.

Jailer 2 day 7 language-wise collection

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic earnings on Wednesday. Here is the language-wise breakdown:

Tamil: Rs 18.50 crore from 6,914 shows

Telugu: Rs 6 crore from 2,187 shows

Hindi: Rs 3 crore from 5,183 shows

Kannada: Rs 0.65 crore from 186 shows

The Tamil version continued to lead the collections, with the Telugu version in second place.

Jailer 2 first-week box office collection

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15 with Rs 59.70 crore. Its collections dropped to Rs 37.10 crore on Friday before recovering over the weekend.

Here is the film’s day-wise India net collection, as reported:

Day 1, Thursday: Rs 59.70 crore

Day 2, Friday: Rs 37.10 crore

Day 3, Saturday: Rs 47.25 crore

Day 4, Sunday: Rs 55.85 crore

Day 5, Monday: Rs 42.35 crore

Day 6, Tuesday: Rs 46.80 crore

Day 7, Wednesday: Rs 28.15 crore

The film saw a significant rise in collections over the weekend, followed by fluctuations during the weekdays. Wednesday recorded the lowest single-day collection of its opening week.

Jailer 2 day 7 theatre occupancy

The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 46.23% on Wednesday. Morning shows registered 31.85% occupancy, while afternoon shows reached 46.69%. Evening and night shows recorded 53.31% and 53.08%, respectively.

The Hindi version recorded 24.77% overall occupancy. Morning shows stood at 13.42%, followed by 25.08% in the afternoon, 29.75% in the evening and 30.83% at night.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version registered 43.48% overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 24.92%, afternoon shows reached 49.42%, evening shows stood at 53.08%, and night shows recorded 46.50%.

Jailer 2 state-wise box office collection

The film recorded Rs 33 crore in state-wise gross collections on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 10.75 crore, while Karnataka added Rs 7.25 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 7 crore, while Kerala accounted for Rs 4.75 crore. The remaining Indian markets added Rs 3.25 crore. The film recorded 18,53,141 footfalls on Wednesday, taking its cumulative theatrical footfalls to 2,08,63,114.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, with Mohanlal among its prominent cast members. The film follows the success of the 2023 action drama Jailer and has attracted audiences across different language versions.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie. With its worldwide collection now at Rs 582.45 crore, Jailer 2 continues its theatrical run despite the midweek dip in earnings.