Jailer 2 box office collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s film beats Jailer’s lifetime collection, eyes Rs 630 crore worldwide

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its theatrical run in the second week. The action drama witnessed a dip in its Day 9 earnings but has maintained a strong overall box office total, with worldwide collections moving closer to another milestone.

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Jailer 2 box office collection Day 9 (Instagram/ Sun Pictures)

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has entered its second week in cinemas, and the film’s box office journey remains one to watch. After opening to strong numbers and crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in India during its first week, the action drama is now facing the usual test that comes with a longer theatrical run. Its daily earnings have slowed, but the film has already built a sizeable collection across domestic and overseas markets. With its second weekend underway, the question is whether the superstar’s latest release can regain some momentum and add another impressive figure to its total. Here’s how much Jailer 2 earned at the box office on Day 9.

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 9

Jailer 2 collected around Rs 14.50 crore net in India on Day 9 across 10,484 shows with overall occupancy of 34.77%. This took its total India net collection to Rs 348.85 crore and total India gross collections to Rs 408.55 crore, according to Sacnik. The collection indicates a 15.5% drop in daily earnings as the film continues its second week in theatres.

Despite the slowdown, the film has maintained a strong overall run. It opened in cinemas on October 15, 2026, and recorded decent collections during its first week, benefiting from Rajinikanth’s star power and the popularity of the 2023 original – Jailer. The second weekend will be important in determining how well the film holds its audience after its opening-week rush.

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Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection Day 9

Jailer 2 has also performed strongly in overseas markets. According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 worldwide gross collection reached Rs 628.05 crore by the end of Day 9. Overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 219.50 crore.

The film continues its impressive box office run, surpassing the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s original Jailer by Day 9. The film now has its sights set on the Rs 630 crore mark worldwide, further strengthening its box office performance.

Can Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 maintain its box office momentum?

Jailer 2’s second weekend could provide a better picture of its staying power and increase in collection. A rise in collections on Saturday and Sunday would help balance the weekday decline, while steady earnings would indicate that audiences are continuing to visit cinemas.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has made a strong impact at the box office, surpassing the lifetime collection of its predecessor. The film’s impressive performance has raised expectations as it aims to reach Rs 630 crore worldwide. However, maintaining this momentum will depend on audience interest and weekday collections. With Rajinikanth’s star power and positive buzz, the film could continue its successful theatrical run.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth alongside actors including Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar. The sequel follows the world established by the 2023 film Jailer.