Jailer 2 box office collection: Rajinikanth’s film records strong Saturday growth, nears Rs 320 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 recorded a 28.8% jump from Friday’s Rs 37.10 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 317.15 crore. Check the detailed report.

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Jailer 2 box office (PC: Instagram)

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has gained momentum at the box office after witnessing a drop in collections on Friday. The action drama earned Rs 47.80 crore in India net collections on Saturday, October 17, registering a 28.8% increase over the previous day’s Rs 37.10 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 317.15 crore in three days.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 3

Jailer 2 collected Rs 47.80 crore net in India across 14,604 shows on Saturday. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 144.60 crore, while the domestic gross collection has reached Rs 169.65 crore. The total overseas gross is Rs 147.50 crore. With these earnings, its worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 317.15 crore.

The film opened with Rs 59.70 crore in India net collections on Thursday, October 15, before its earnings fell to Rs 37.10 crore on Friday. Saturday’s rise helped the film recover some of that decline. Overall theatre occupancy across languages also improved from 48.2% on Day 2 to 53.9% on Day 3.

Jailer 2 language-wise box office collection

The Tamil version led the film’s domestic collections on Saturday, earning Rs 34.60 crore from 7,802 shows at 69.1% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 8.50 crore across 2,100 shows, recording 58.4% occupancy. Hindi screenings contributed Rs 4.25 crore from 4,554 shows, with occupancy at 26%. The Kannada version added Rs 45 lakh from 148 shows at 49% occupancy.

Together, the four language versions collected Rs 47.80 crore net in India on Day 3.

Jailer 2 theatre occupancy on day 3

The Tamil 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 74.23% on Saturday. Morning shows registered 54.08%, while afternoon screenings reached 74.08%. Occupancy rose to 78.69% during the evening and peaked at 90.08% during night shows.

The Telugu 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 60.55%. Morning shows registered 38%, followed by 66.27% in the afternoon and 63.18% in the evening. Night screenings reached 74.73%.

The film recorded 3,121,280 footfalls on Day 3, taking its cumulative footfall count to 9,361,338.

Jailer 2 state-wise gross collection

Tamil Nadu led the state-wise box office figures on Saturday with Rs 23 crore in gross collections. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 9.75 crore, while Kerala added Rs 9 crore.

Karnataka recorded Rs 8.50 crore, and the rest of India contributed Rs 5.75 crore. The total state-wise gross collection for Day 3 stood at Rs 56 crore.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His peaceful life takes a turn when a new threat emerges from the criminal underworld. He is forced to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and safeguard his legacy. The film also features Vidya Balan, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal.