Jailer 2 Box Office: Rajinikanth’s film hits Rs 808 crore worldwide before Ramayana release

Jailer 2 box office collection: Rajinikanth creates history with Rs 808 crore worldwide, beats PK and Chhaava

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Jailer 2 (PC: Twitter)

Rajinikanth has added another major milestone to his career with Jailer 2. The film has crossed Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the first Tamil film to enter the Rs 800-crore club. With its latest achievement, the action drama has also surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Bollywood hits such as Aamir Khan’s PK and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 opened strongly, collecting Rs 400 crore during its extended four-day opening weekend. The Navratri and Dussehra holidays helped the film maintain its momentum during the first week. However, its performance in the following weeks has been equally important to its box office success.

The film recorded a strong second weekend and recovered during its third weekend after a midweek slowdown. On its 18th day in theatres, Sunday, Jailer 2 earned Rs 11.50 crore net in India. This took its third-weekend collection to Rs 26.40 crore and its total domestic collection to Rs 456 crore net, or Rs 533 crore gross.

The film has also achieved another milestone in India. It is the only Tamil film to have crossed Rs 450 crore in domestic collections. Its earnings have crossed Rs 60 crore in each of four major markets: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana.

Jailer 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film’s overseas performance has also contributed significantly to its success. Rajinikanth’s popularity in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North America has helped the film earn close to $29 million internationally.

With its overseas earnings added to its domestic collection, Jailer 2 has reached a worldwide gross of Rs 808 crore. It has now become the first Tamil film to cross the Rs 800-crore mark globally.

During its third weekend, the film also moved past the worldwide lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s PK, which earned Rs 769 crore, and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which collected Rs 807 crore.

Can Jailer 2 Reach Rs 850 Crore?

Despite its impressive run, Jailer 2 could face a slowdown in the coming days. Its collections are expected to take a hit on weekdays, with the release of Ramayana on Thursday likely to add further competition.

However, the film’s current box office momentum could help it move closer to the Rs 850-crore mark. If it reaches that milestone, it could also move past the worldwide collections of Kantara Chapter One and Stree 2.

With more than Rs 800 crore already in its worldwide collection, Jailer 2 has secured a place in Tamil cinema history. Its final total will depend on how well it holds up against new releases in the weeks ahead.