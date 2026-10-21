Jailer 2: Mohanlal’s body double Jobi Kodakara addresses photo leak from Rajinikanth starrer, clarifies climax scene row

The upcoming Rajinikanth film has sparked discussion after behind-the-scenes pictures surfaced online. Mohanlal’s body double has now explained what he filmed and addressed questions about the climax sequence.

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Mohanlal’s body double clarifies Jailer 2 role after behind-the-scenes (PC: Twitter)

The success of Thalaivar Rajinikanth‘s Jailer 2 has brought attention to several moments from the film, but a behind-the-scenes photo leak has also sparked questions about one of its climax sequences. Jobi Kodakara, who worked as Mohanlal’s body double in the Rajinikanth starrer, has now addressed the speculation surrounding his involvement. The actor’s social media posts drew attention after he shared pictures from the film on its release day. As discussions grew over whether his face had been used in a key scene, Jobi decided to explain what he had actually filmed and why he shared the pictures despite being asked not to.

Mohanlal’s body double clarifies his role in Jailer 2 climax

In an interview with the YouTube channel Jango Space, Jobi Kodakara explained that his contribution to Jailer 2 was limited to a few close-up shots in an airport sequence towards the end of the film. He said that only one or two shots featuring him made it into the final cut. These included close-ups of someone changing gears while driving and pressing the accelerator.

Jobi also denied claims that his face appeared in the climax alongside scenes featuring Mohanlal. According to him, only parts of his hands and legs were visible in the shots that were retained. He stressed that the face audiences had been discussing was not his.

“To be honest, only one or two shots featuring me have been used in the film. Only parts of my hands and legs are visible. These appear in the airport scene during the climax. My face has not been shown anywhere in the film. The face that people claim was used in the climax is not mine. I am certain about that,” he said.

Jobi Kodakara admits sharing Jailer 2 photos was a mistake

Jobi also spoke about why he posted the behind-the-scenes pictures on social media. He explained that he was excited to be part of a film starring Rajinikanth and wanted people to know about his contribution to the project. However, he admitted that he had been instructed by the production manager not to share the photographs before the film’s release.

After Jailer 2 arrived in theatres on October 15, 2026, Jobi shared the pictures. The posts soon attracted attention and led to speculation about the film’s climax. Realising that the photographs had triggered controversy, he deleted them and acknowledged that posting them had been a mistake.

His clarification has helped explain the limited nature of his work on the film while addressing questions that emerged after the pictures circulated online.

Jailer 2 cast and box office performance

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The action-comedy also stars Mohanlal, Dr. Shivarajkumar, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Sooraj Venjaramoodu, Jackie Shroff and

The film arrived in theatres on October 15, 2026, and has drawn considerable attention for its star-studded cast and large-scale action sequences. The film has also recorded a strong box office performance, crossing Rs 542.45 crore worldwide within its first week as per Sacnilk data.