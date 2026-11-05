Jailer 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Rajinikanth’s blockbuster action drama online

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return to OTT with his blockbuster action drama Jailer 2. After its successful theatrical run, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is now heading to Prime Video. The

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Jailer 2 on OTT(PC: Instagram)

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return to OTT with his blockbuster action drama Jailer 2. After its successful theatrical run, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is now heading to Prime Video. The streaming platform has announced November 12 as the digital premiere date, giving fans another opportunity to watch Rajinikanth reprise his popular character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Jailer 2 OTT release date, platform and languages

Prime Video announced on November 5 that Jailer 2 will begin streaming from November 12. The film will be available in India and more than 240 countries and territories. Audiences can watch the action drama in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Sharing the announcement on its official social media page, Prime Video wrote, “TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED #Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12.”

The OTT release comes while the film is still running in theatres. Tamil films generally follow a four-week theatrical window before making their digital debut.

Jailer 2 box office collection

Despite its upcoming digital release, Jailer 2 continues to draw audiences to cinemas. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 545.30 crore gross in India by Day 22, while its domestic net collection stood at Rs 466.22 crore. Its worldwide box office collection has crossed Rs 820 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Talking about the film’s success and its digital release, director Nelson Dilipkumar said, “The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level. Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh’s music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us. Following the film’s spectacular theatrical response, we’re delighted to bring Jailer 2 to Prime Video, where it will join Jailer, taking both chapters of Muthuvel Pandian’s story to audiences in India and across the world.”

Jailer 2 cast and storyline

Rajinikanth returns as the retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features special appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The supporting cast includes SJ Suryah, Shivarajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

In the film, Muthuvel Pandian hopes to spend a peaceful life with his family after retiring from his job as a jailer. However, his plans take a turn when he gets caught up in an international idol-smuggling racket. To bring the gang down and protect his family, he goes undercover as a driver and gets closer to the people running the operation.

With its action sequences, ensemble cast and Rajinikanth’s return as Muthuvel Pandian, Jailer 2 is now set for its digital outing on November 12.