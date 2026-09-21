Jailer 2: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, check release date, cast and more about Nelson’s upcoming film

The sequel to Jailer brings back Rajinikanth as the iconic Muthuvel Pandian, with the film set to expand the world introduced in the first instalment.

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Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (PC: Twitter)

The excitement around Jailer 2 has been building steadily as fans wait to see what Nelson Dhilipkumar has planned for the next chapter of the franchise. Rajinikanth’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian remains the biggest attraction, but the sequel has plenty more going for it. The makers have been expanding the film’s ensemble with established names from Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. They have also started introducing characters through stylish promotional videos instead of revealing too much about the story. With each new glimpse, curiosity around the action entertainer continues to grow.

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian

Rajinikanth will once again headline Jailer 2 as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. His character became one of the biggest highlights of the 2023 film which followed a retired jailer who is forced to step back into a dangerous world after his family gets caught in a criminal conflict.

The sequel will continue Pandian’s journey and expand the world established in the first film. While the makers have not revealed the complete storyline yet, the recent character introductions suggest that Pandian will face another major conflict involving several powerful figures.

Jailer 2 cast and returning stars

Several familiar faces from the first film are returning for the sequel. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik are among the returning members of the cast alongside Rajinikanth.

Cinema stalwarts Mohanlal and Dr. Shiva Rajkumar are also associated with the sequel after their appearances in the first Jailer. Their presence has added to the anticipation around the film and could further expand the franchise’s multi-industry appeal. The new additions include S J Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan among others.

S J Suryah introduced as Bodhi Kalpak

The makers have recently introduced S J Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak. His character video gives him a stylish and sophisticated appearance as he steps out of a black car dressed in white and sunglasses.

The glimpse does not reveal much about Bodhi Kalpak but establishes him as a significant new figure in the Jailer 2 universe. His introduction has also raised questions about his connection with Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and the larger conflict in the sequel.

See SJ Suryah’s introduction video here

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Vidya Balan plays Kantha

Vidya Balan has entered the Jailer universe as Kantha. Her character reveal presents her walking down a staircase in a blue saree with a cigarette in hand. The brief video gives Kantha a confident and intense presence without revealing her backstory.

Vidya’s casting has received attention because Jailer 2 marks a much bigger Tamil film role for the actor. She had previously appeared in Tamil cinema through a cameo in Nerkonda Paarvai, the 2019 courtroom drama starring Ajith Kumar.

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Suraj Venjaramoodu is Dileep

Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has also been introduced as Dileep. His character appears to be connected to the criminal world that forms an important part of the sequel.

The character video adds another mysterious figure to the story while keeping his exact relationship with Pandian hidden. The makers have so far relied on individual character reveals to build the film’s world rather than releasing major plot details.

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Reported Vijay Sethupathi cameo has a Petta connection

Vijay Sethupathi is also expected to make a special appearance in Jailer 2. The actor has spoken about making an exception for Rajinikanth despite previously being selective about cameo roles.

The appearance also has a special connection for Rajinikanth fans. Vijay Sethupathi and Rajinikanth previously shared the screen in Petta, the 2019 action film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Sethupathi played the antagonist Jithu in the film while Rajinikanth starred as Kaali.

Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth’s Bhagwaan Dada reunion

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has also been widely reported to be making a special appearance in Jailer 2. If the appearance comes to fruition as reported, it will carry a major nostalgic connection for Hindi film fans.

Hrithik and Rajinikanth previously appeared together in Bhagwaan Dada, released in 1986. Hrithik was a child actor in the film and played Govinda while Rajinikanth played the titular character. Their reported reunion in Jailer 2 would bring them together nearly four decades after their earlier collaboration.

The exact nature and screen time of the reported appearances by Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan have not been fully revealed. The makers have kept these details away from the main promotional campaign so far.

Jailer 2 budget, scale and its release date

The sequel is reportedly being made on an estimated budget of around Rs 250 crore to Rs 350 crore. The makers have not officially announced the final production budget so these figures should be considered estimates.

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The scale of the film is also visible through its ensemble cast and the return of several major stars. With Rajinikanth leading the project and Nelson Dilipkumar returning to the director’s chair and Anirudh Ravichander bringing back his magic, Jailer 2 is expected to retain the action and entertainment elements that made the first film a major success. Jailer 2 is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on October 15, 2026.