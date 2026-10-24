Jailer 2: Rajinikanth watches his blockbuster film with fans after 40 years; grandson Linga and Anirudh join him

Rajinikanth’s latest theatre outing has caught fans’ attention, marking a special moment in his long career and bringing together three familiar faces associated with the action entertainer.

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Rajinikanth watches film with grandson Linga and Anirudh after 40 years (PC: Twitter)

For a legendary superstar who has spent decades entertaining audiences, watching one of his own films alongside ordinary moviegoers is not an everyday experience. Thalaivar Rajinikanth recently gave fans a memorable moment when he stepped into a Chennai cinema to watch his latest release, Jailer 2. The veteran actor was accompanied by his grandson Linga and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The visit became especially significant because it marked the first time in 40 years that Rajinikanth had attended a public theatre screening of his own film. The rare appearance also offered fans a glimpse of the actor enjoying the big-screen experience among them.

Rajinikanth watches Jailer 2 with fans in Chennai

Rajinikanth visited PVR Cinemas at Phoenix Marketcity in Velachery, Chennai, on Friday night. He arrived with Linga and Anirudh Ravichander before heading into the auditorium to watch the action drama with other moviegoers.

Adding to the phenomenal reception, Rajinikanth shocked the public by watching Jailer 2 inside an IMAX theatre in Chennai alongside fans, marking the first time he has watched his own blockbuster film in a cinema hall with the audience in 40 years.

The outing stood out because Rajinikanth generally watches his films privately rather than joining audiences at a public screening. His decision to experience Jailer 2 in a cinema alongside fans made the occasion incredibly special for those present, echoing a rare tradition he last partook in exactly four decades ago in 1984 when he sat with fans to watch his massive commercial hit, Nallavanukku Nallavan.

See viral video of Rajinikanth here

For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen!

#Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss @IMAX — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 24, 2026

Jailer 2 cast and box office performance

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The actor returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with the film bringing together a large ensemble cast. The lineup includes S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Ramya Krishnan.

The sequel also features special appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff, while Hrithik Roshan appears as Roddy. Vijay Sethupathi is also part of the film’s high-profile cast. The combination of familiar characters and star appearances has contributed to the film’s appeal among fans.

According to Sacnilk figures provided, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 628.05 crore in worldwide gross revenue, including Rs 408.55 crore from India and Rs 219.50 crore from overseas markets. Its reported India net collection stands at Rs 348.85 crore across 128,772 shows.