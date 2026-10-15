Jailer 2: Rajinikanth’s film grabs attention as ticket prices hit Rs 2,000 for special morning shows in Bengaluru; Delhi-NCR Hindi version faces price cap

Rajinikanth’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has put the spotlight on theatre plans, with fans tracking screening arrangements and ticket availability in different regions.

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Jailer 2 tickets cost up to Rs 2,000 for special morning shows (PC: Twitter)

Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is bringing fans back to cinemas, as Jailer 2 has finally hit the big screens with its grand release on October 15. The action sequel has generated interest across several markets, but ticket prices and screening arrangements vary considerably by city. While some viewers are willing to pay a premium for early-morning shows, others have more affordable options depending on their location and preferred version. The film’s release has also drawn attention to differences in theatre availability across North and South India as fans prepare for the much-awaited sequel.

Jailer 2 tickets reach Rs 2,000 in Bengaluru

Tickets for Jailer 2 are available on BookMyShow and District in several cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune and Kochi. Prices depend on the theatre, showtime and seating category. In Bengaluru, Tamil-version tickets range from around Rs 200 to Rs 2,000, with the highest prices listed for recliner seats at select premium cinemas.

Some early-morning shows begin at 6:30 am, with tickets at several venues priced between Rs 670 and Rs 1,600. Select Cinepolis venues have listed recliner seats for Rs 2,000. These premium rates stand out against the more affordable options available in other cities.

Chennai ticket prices remain comparatively lower

In Chennai, Tamil-version tickets range from Rs 50 to Rs 400, with the earliest listed show starting at 8:30 am. Many theatres are offering tickets for Rs 250 or less. Kochi has also listed morning-show tickets between Rs 200 and Rs 550. The difference between Bengaluru and Chennai highlights how ticket rates can vary across markets, even for the same film.

Delhi-NCR Hindi version faces a price limit

The Hindi version of the film is titled Rajini: The Jailer 2. In Delhi-NCR, the highest listed ticket price for the Hindi version is Rs 800 at Movie Max Edition, RCube Monad in Noida, with shows listed from 10 am. At New US Cinemas in Aditya Mall, Ghaziabad, and some other venues, tickets start at Rs 130. For the Tamil version, listings include tickets priced up to Rs 500 at Moviemax, Metro World Mall, Gurugram. At Meenakshi Multiplex Cinema in Loni, tickets start at Rs 100.

The Hindi version’s availability has also drawn attention because the film is not playing across some major national multiplex chains. Reports point to a disagreement over the exclusive theatrical window before an OTT premiere as a factor affecting its release in parts of North India.

Despite featuring big Bollywood names such as Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Hrithik Roshan, popularly known as the Greek God of Bollywood, the film has yet to achieve its full screening potential in the North Indian market. The limited availability across major multiplex chains could affect its reach among Hindi-speaking audiences.

About Jailer 2

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 film Jailer. Rajinikanth returns in the lead role, alongside returning cast members Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik.

The new cast includes SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna. Mohanlal, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff are also expected to appear in cameos. Speculation and anticipation surrounding possible cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan have further raised the excitement among fans.