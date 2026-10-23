Jailer 2: Rajinikanth’s film screening sparks controversy in Karur after song plays with National Flag on screen, video goes viral

A reported incident at Ajantha Ellora Cinemas has drawn attention on social media, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the pre-screening visuals.

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Rajinikanth’s film screening sparks outrage over alleged National Flag disrespect (PC: Twitter)

A screening of Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s magnum opus Jailer 2 has drawn attention for an unexpected reason, with a video from a cinema in Karur, Tamil Nadu, triggering debate on social media. The incident reportedly took place before the film began, when the National Flag appeared on the screen but a song played instead of the National Anthem. Several moviegoers questioned how the mix-up happened and expressed concern over the display of national symbols. The footage has since circulated widely online, bringing the theatre under scrutiny. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear and the cinema management has yet to issue an official statement.

What happened at the Jailer 2 screening in Karur?

The reported incident took place at Ajantha Ellora Cinemas on Coimbatore Road in Karur, Tamil Nadu. According to accounts shared online, the National Flag was displayed on the screen before the movie started, following the usual practice at the theatre.

However, instead of playing Jana Gana Mana, a commercial film song was reportedly played while the flag remained visible. The unexpected sequence surprised people in the audience, some of whom recorded videos of what was happening.

The footage later spread across social media, with viewers raising questions about the error and whether appropriate care had been taken while displaying the National Flag and playing audio before the screening.

See viral video from Jailer 2 screening here

Theatre management yet to respond

Ajantha Ellora Cinemas has not issued a public statement about the reported incident so far. There has also been no clarification from the theatre regarding whether the audio was played by mistake or what led to the sequence shown in the viral footage. Further details about the incident remain awaited.

Jailer 2 cast and box office performance

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 reunites Rajinikanth with the filmmaker behind the 2023 hit Jailer. The sequel was released worldwide on October 15. The film features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon along with Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi in special cameo appearances. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

According to Sacnilk figures provided for the film, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 606.05 crore in worldwide gross revenue, including Rs 391.55 crore from India and Rs 214.50 crore from overseas markets. Its India net collection stands at Rs 334.35 crore across 118,288 shows.