Jailer 2 runtime: Rajinikanth starrer gets U/A 16+ certificate, just 3 minutes shorter than first film

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC ahead of its October 15 release, with the sequel’s runtime also revealed. Check the details here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/jailer-2-runtime-rajinikanth-starrer-gets-u-a-16-certificate-just-3-minutes-shorter-than-first-film-8533778/ Copy

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Rajinikanth is set to return as Muthuvel Pandian aka Tiger in Jailer 2, and the film has now cleared a key certification hurdle ahead of its theatrical release. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film’s runtime has also been revealed. Jailer 2 will run for 165 minutes and 18 seconds, which is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. Interestingly, the sequel is only around three minutes shorter than the first film.

The 2023 blockbuster Jailer had a runtime of around 168 minutes. The similar runtime has further added to the anticipation around the sequel, which is expected to take the story forward while expanding the world introduced in the first film.

Rajinikanth Returns As Tiger In Jailer 2

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Muthuvel Pandian, popularly known as Tiger. Several popular characters from the first film are also returning, while the sequel introduces several new actors to its ensemble cast.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Vinayakan and Jaffer Sadiq are among the actors returning for Jailer 2. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada star Shivarajkumar will also reprise their cameo appearances from the first film.

The sequel also features SJ Suryah, Apeksha Porwal, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan, Hakkim Shaja, Bagavathi Perumal, Meghana Raj, Shamna Kasim and Jatin Sarna.

Jailer 2 Release Date

Jailer 2 is once again directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film marks Nelson’s return to the franchise after Jailer became one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of 2023.

There have also been reports that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan could make a cameo in the action drama. However, there is no official confirmation about his appearance yet.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026.