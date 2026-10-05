Jailer 2 trailer: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian with bigger threats and more chaos

The much-awaited sequel promises another high-energy chapter in the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as new characters enter his world.

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Rajinikanth's Muthuvel Pandian takes on a dangerous new enemy (PC: YouTube)

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is back in the world of Jailer and this time Tiger Muthuvel Pandian appears to have an even bigger mess to handle. The trailer of Jailer 2 brings together fast action, sharp one-liners and a large cast as Nelson Dilipkumar expands the world of the 2023 blockbuster. From Rajinikanth’s stylish return to new faces entering the conflict, the trailer keeps the energy high throughout. It also gives a glimpse of several returning characters and special appearances. With Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander‘s music adding to the mass moments, the sequel looks ready to take the franchise on a much larger scale.

Jailer 2 trailer hints at a new revenge story

The trailer opens with a tense conversation about a mysterious force responsible for a series of destructive incidents. Soon, Rajinikanth makes his entry as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, making it clear that the retired jailer is once again being pulled into a dangerous situation.

One of the biggest clues comes through Suraj Venjaramoodu‘s character Dileep. The trailer appears to connect him to the events of the first film and hints that he may be seeking revenge for Varman, the antagonist played by Vinayakan in Jailer. This gives the sequel a possible link to the previous story while introducing a fresh conflict for Muthuvel Pandian.

Vidya Balan and SJ Suryah add mystery to the sequel

The sequel introduces Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Mithun Chakraborty in intriguing roles. Vidya appears in a striking saree-clad avatar and is seen sharing a tense exchange with Rajinikanth across a dining table.

SJ Suryah gets a different introduction while discussing sniper arrangements during a meal. Mithun Chakraborty also makes a brief appearance in the trailer, arriving in a wheelchair without delivering any dialogue.

His silent presence keeps his character mysterious and raises questions about his role in Muthuvel Pandian’s new conflict. Together, their appearances suggest that Muthuvel Pandian could be dealing with several powerful opponents rather than one traditional villain.

Check out official trailer of Jailer 2 here

Jailer 2 brings back familiar faces

The trailer also confirms the return of several popular characters from the Jailer universe. Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu are back while Dr. Shiva Rajkumar returns as Narasimha. Mohanlal is also seen as Mathew and Jackie Shroff reprises his role as Kamdev.

Bigger action and Nelson’s signature humour

The trailer makes it clear that Jailer 2 is aiming for a larger canvas. A new adversary group called “Alps” is mentioned while Muthuvel Pandian mocks the traditional methods used by his enemies. The film combines large-scale action with Nelson’s dry humour. The quick editing keeps the trailer moving rapidly and several major character details are still being kept under wraps.

Jailer 2 release date and possibly a wild surprise

Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan are also reportedly associated with the sequel, but neither actor was shown in the trailer. Their appearances could be kept as surprise elements for the film. Jailer 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15, 2026.