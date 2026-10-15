Jailer 2 Twitter review: Rajinikanth’s swag, Hrithik Roshan’s massy cameo steals spotlight, but netizens question its second half 

Jailer 2 has arrived in theatres, and early audience reactions are divided. While Rajinikanth’s screen presence, action sequences, and background score are winning praise, some viewers have raised concerns about the pacing and climax. Here is what netizens are saying.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: October 15, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Jailer 2 Twitter review: Rajinikanth's swag, Hrithik Roshan’s massy cameo steals spotlight, but netizens question its second half 
Jailer 2 Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, and expectations are high for Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer has released in cinemas on October 15, 2026, bringing back the character whose mix of silent authority, humour, and explosive action made the first film a hit. As the first shows began, fans took to social media to share their reactions. With the sequel carrying considerable expectations, the big question is whether its action, cameos, and larger-than-life moments will be enough to keep audiences entertained. Here is what netizens are saying about the much-awaited sequel – Jailer 2.  

Jailer 2 Twitter review 

Early reactions to Jailer 2 have been mixed, with several viewers praising the film’s commercial elements while others have pointed out weaknesses in its storytelling. Positive reactions have focused on Rajinikanth’s screen presence, the action sequences, and the moments designed to celebrate his superstar comeback. Hrithik Roshan’s cameo is emerging as one of the biggest highlights, winning hearts with his stylish screen presence, powerful attitude and swag. Nelson Dilipkumar’s comedy has also gained appreciation from viewers, while Anirudh Ravichander’s background score has emerged as one of the film’s talking points. Some fans have described the sequel as a potential blockbuster. 

Read more: Jailer 2: Rajinikanth’s film grabs attention as ticket prices hit Rs 2,000 for special morning shows

However, not everyone has been impressed. Some early viewers have criticised Jailer 2’s first half’s pacing, calling parts of it slow, while others have questioned the screenplay and the climax. Some viewers feel the storyline follows a familiar commercial-movie formula and lacks the freshness needed for a sequel. There have also been comments suggesting that the cameos do not make the same impact as those in the first film.

Check reactions for Jailer 2

About Jailer 2: Plot and cast  

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story of retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His attempt to lead a quieter life is disrupted when his family becomes entangled with a dangerous criminal network. As the threats grow, he is forced to confront enemies connected to his past and return to the action he had hoped to leave behind. 

The film features an ensemble cast, with Ramya Krishnan returning alongside Rajinikanth. Other cast members include SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Mirnaa.  

Jailer 2 box office Day 1 prediction: Will Rajinikanth’s film cross Rs 100 crore worldwide? 

Jailer 2 has entered theatres with strong advance bookings. According to Sacnilk’s latest update, the film’s opening-day advance booking gross in India stood at Rs 41. 48 crore, including blocked seats. Excluding blocked seats, the figure was Rs 37.60 crore, with around 19.60 lakh tickets sold across 17,579 shows. Jailer 2 is projected to achieve a massive worldwide opening day box office collection of Rs 125 crore gross, according to Sacnilk. 

The audience response over the coming weekend will determine whether Jailer 2 can match the success of its predecessor. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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