Jailer 2 Twitter review: Rajinikanth’s swag, Hrithik Roshan’s massy cameo steals spotlight, but netizens question its second half

Jailer 2 has arrived in theatres, and early audience reactions are divided. While Rajinikanth’s screen presence, action sequences, and background score are winning praise, some viewers have raised concerns about the pacing and climax. Here is what netizens are saying.

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Jailer 2 Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, and expectations are high for Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer has released in cinemas on October 15, 2026, bringing back the character whose mix of silent authority, humour, and explosive action made the first film a hit. As the first shows began, fans took to social media to share their reactions. With the sequel carrying considerable expectations, the big question is whether its action, cameos, and larger-than-life moments will be enough to keep audiences entertained. Here is what netizens are saying about the much-awaited sequel – Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 Twitter review

Early reactions to Jailer 2 have been mixed, with several viewers praising the film’s commercial elements while others have pointed out weaknesses in its storytelling. Positive reactions have focused on Rajinikanth’s screen presence, the action sequences, and the moments designed to celebrate his superstar comeback. Hrithik Roshan’s cameo is emerging as one of the biggest highlights, winning hearts with his stylish screen presence, powerful attitude and swag. Nelson Dilipkumar’s comedy has also gained appreciation from viewers, while Anirudh Ravichander’s background score has emerged as one of the film’s talking points. Some fans have described the sequel as a potential blockbuster.

However, not everyone has been impressed. Some early viewers have criticised Jailer 2’s first half’s pacing, calling parts of it slow, while others have questioned the screenplay and the climax. Some viewers feel the storyline follows a familiar commercial-movie formula and lacks the freshness needed for a sequel. There have also been comments suggesting that the cameos do not make the same impact as those in the first film.



Check reactions for Jailer 2

#Jailer2 A Familiar Commercial Entertainer With a Solid 1st Half but an Underwhelming 2nd Half! First half works mainly because of Nelson’s trademark comedy, a few solid Superstar elevation scenes, and Anirudh’s BGM. But the writing gets weaker as it goes on, with the SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan villain tracks feeling tiring and impactless, while the film moves away from the entertainment that works best. Rajinikanth’s screen presence still delivers, but even the elevation scenes don’t hit consistently. The cameos also feel more like plot devices than genuine high points and fail to create the same impact as the first film. Entertaining in stretches, but ultimately an average sequel. Rating: 2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2 [#ABRatings – 3.75/5] – A Well Packed Commercial entertainer with Excellent setup of First half & An Above Average Second half

– Superstar #Rajinikanth Aura & Elevations once again unleashed by Nelson

– #Anirudh’s Songs doesn’t work on Big screens as well, while his BGM has done the best in Elevation of every scenes & he reused most of the BGM are from Part-1

– Director Nelson’s Humour Elements asusual worked. Perfectly used the cameo and Placed them at right scenes

– Suraj, Mithun & VidhyaBalan had strong character as Antagonist. SJSuryah’s Villain character doesn’t work

– 2nd half Screenplay could have tightend more

– Interval Block & Climax are Whistle Worthy moments ❤️‍ Overall A well made commercial entertainer with Perfect theatrical Moment — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2 – Superb first half followed by decent second half with ample amount of theatre moments. Rajinikanth on full form Well made by Nelson. Good situataional & one liner comedies. Technically Strong & Bgm Hrithik Roshan cameo landed perfectly and the best among the lot. Cameos good — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2 is a BANGER of an entertainer. Commercial cinema done right, yet again by #Nelson. A peak #Rajinikanth experience. This one is going to be a box office juggernaut in days to come. And that #HrithikRoshan cameo – Peak Aura Farming. That’s how you utilise his presence on spectacle Amongst my best cinematic experiences too with audiences in hall – claps, hooting and whistles resulting to celebration of a legend. The feeling when you leave the cinema halls satisfied after watching a “mainstream commercial film” is surreal. Go, watch it! — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2 is a BANGER of an entertainer. Commercial cinema done right, yet again by #Nelson. A peak #Rajinikanth experience. This one is going to be a box office juggernaut in days to come. And that #HrithikRoshan cameo – Peak Aura Farming. That’s how you utilise his presence on spectacle Amongst my best cinematic experiences too with audiences in hall – claps, hooting and whistles resulting to celebration of a legend. The feeling when you leave the cinema halls satisfied after watching a “mainstream commercial film” is surreal. Go, watch it! — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) October 15, 2026

#JAILER2 Second Half Review – After a Solid Fun Filled and Massy First Half, The Second Half moves into Cat and Mouse play zone with Action mode..✌️

– Superstar #Rajinikanth – Uchakatta Aura.. What a Screen Presence..

– #Anirudh Elevated the scenes Really well.. Part 1 BGMs usage.. Along with New scores..

– The Second Half has few dips and writing could’ve been more solid on the villain part..

– Apart from the flaws in Second Half, the Mass streches worked well as a Theatre moments..

– Baasha Scene, Party Scene, Climax Mass Entries.. Surprise Cameos worked well as a Standalone episodes..

– Overall, Nelson has Delivered a Worthy Entertainer With Plenty of Mass Moments and Fun moments that’s gonna work well among the masses.. Verdict : Worthy Varma Worthu

Rating : 3.75/5 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 15, 2026

Massy massy maaaaasssy! #HrithikRoshan #Rajnikanth #Jailer2 https://t.co/xE2xBk5k3t — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2Review: ⭐️⭐️ #Jailer2 is a DISAPPOINTING FILM. With films like Jailer and Vettaiyan, superstar #Rajinikanth proved that the mass-masala genre could still feel electric. There was an effortless swagger mixed with explosive high-points that kept audiences hooked to the screens and drove the box office crazy. And with Jailer 2, which marks the return of the blockbuster franchise, expectations were sky-high. But does it live up to the massive hype it generated? The answer is a sad NO! Director Nelson Dilipkumar delivers a lazy, recycled cut that feels creatively empty. The film tries to follow the exact same template as Part 1, but completely runs out of steam. The strongest base for a sequel like this has to be the pacing and the high-octane fan moments. Instead, the film suffers from a painfully lengthy runtime and a weak, predictable climax. For drama lovers, the first half manages to hold some ground, but the second half completely crashes. Even the star-studded cameos, which were the biggest highlight of the original, fail to create any real impact or spark this time around. The only consistent element is Anirudh. His background score and tracks try their best to inject energy and elevate the scenes, but even his musical rescue act can’t save a fundamentally hollow script. On the whole, Jailer 2 is a forced sequel that genuinely feels like a massive opportunity lost. By chasing scale over substance, the film weakens its momentum, which will heavily restrict its long-term prospects at the box-office. — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2 First half :

Anirudh’s bgm okish.

Rajini’s mass scene looks like a comedy.

Average.

Nelson’s trademark comedy Second half : Too lengthy.

Easily predictable scenes.

Boring.

Climax Beast >>>>>> #Jailer2 1 / 5

#Jailer2review — Prof. H A B I L E (@almuyhi1_) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2 First half :

Anirudh’s bgm okish.

Rajini’s mass scene looks like a comedy.

Average.

Nelson’s trademark comedy Second half : Too lengthy.

Easily predictable scenes.

Boring.

Climax Beast >>>>>> #Jailer2 1 / 5

#Jailer2review — Prof. H A B I L E (@almuyhi1_) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2 Once again #Nelson proved what he is known for #Thalaivar SWAG First half super fast! Second half a mild lag but cameos stunned and more of mass but nonetheless great justice for part 2. #Anirudh background Pakka super star special and fully loaded from fun to mass — Sathish s (@sathishkumarins) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2 started well with some good comedy and a neat first half. But the second half feels average, with a dull screenplay that makes the film less interesting. The cameos also fail to make much of an impact. Overall, an average film that doesn’t live up to Jailer. https://t.co/gaOo4sYmaJ — Sangeeth (@mr_sangeeth) October 15, 2026

About Jailer 2: Plot and cast

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story of retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His attempt to lead a quieter life is disrupted when his family becomes entangled with a dangerous criminal network. As the threats grow, he is forced to confront enemies connected to his past and return to the action he had hoped to leave behind.

The film features an ensemble cast, with Ramya Krishnan returning alongside Rajinikanth. Other cast members include SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Mirnaa.

Jailer 2 box office Day 1 prediction: Will Rajinikanth’s film cross Rs 100 crore worldwide?

Jailer 2 has entered theatres with strong advance bookings. According to Sacnilk’s latest update, the film’s opening-day advance booking gross in India stood at Rs 41. 48 crore, including blocked seats. Excluding blocked seats, the figure was Rs 37.60 crore, with around 19.60 lakh tickets sold across 17,579 shows. Jailer 2 is projected to achieve a massive worldwide opening day box office collection of Rs 125 crore gross, according to Sacnilk.

The audience response over the coming weekend will determine whether Jailer 2 can match the success of its predecessor.