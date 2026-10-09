Jr NTR fans accused of spreading fake AI image of Hyderabad Police chief amid Janhvi Kapoor’s Chuttamalle controversy

The online debate has drawn attention to the growing misuse of artificial intelligence to create misleading celebrity-related content and the challenges of distinguishing edited visuals from genuine photographs.

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Hyderabad Police chief warns against fake AI content (PC: Twitter)

Artificial intelligence has made it easier to create realistic images and videos, but its misuse can quickly turn into a serious problem when public figures are involved. A recent controversy involving actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor has once again raised concerns about manipulated online content and the spread of misinformation. The issue has now drawn the attention of Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who has warned social media users against sharing unverified visuals. He has also called on Jr NTR to take note of the alleged misuse of his image by some people claiming to be the actor’s fans.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner calls out fake AI image and tags Jr NTR

VC Sajjanar addressed the issue in a post on X after a fake image showing him making an arrest began circulating online. The image was linked to claims about action being taken over a controversial AI-generated video featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. An X account that shared the image later deleted the post.

Clarifying the matter, Sajjanar wrote, “This is an AI-generated image, not a genuine photograph. Please do not fall for such deepfakes or share them without verifying their authenticity.”

He also warned that convincing visuals can mislead people when they are circulated without proper checks. Emphasising the need for caution, he said that users should question what they see online rather than assume that every photograph is genuine.

@SajjanarVC_IPS Dear @SajjanarVC_IPS sir,

Please verify the facts he is not tarak fan and the same ai generated images are using by other fandoms.

It’s becoming common now, please take immediate action on them.

I have tagged you many times on trolls, but you don’t respond. https://t.co/acymKAjUw7 — Teja Chowdary (@pt_chowdary) October 8, 2026

VC Sajjanar asks Jr NTR to take note

The police commissioner directly addressed the actor in his post, writing, “I ask @tarak9999 garu take note of the misuse of my image by some of his fans.” The account that initially shared the image reportedly deleted it and apologised in the comments section of Sajjanar’s post. Some Jr NTR supporters also defended the actor, arguing that those responsible for sharing the image were not genuine fans. Jr NTR had not responded to the commissioner’s post at the time of the report.

This is an AI-generated image, not a genuine photograph. Please do not fall for such deepfakes or share them without verifying their authenticity. With AI-generated images becoming increasingly realistic, it is important to question what we see online. Just because a photograph looks convincing does not mean it is real. Misinformation spreads faster when people share content without checking the facts. I ask @tarak9999 garu take note of the misuse of my image by some of his fans. CC: @CyberCrimeshyd @hydcitypolice — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) October 8, 2026

What is the Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR AI video controversy?

The incident follows the circulation of an AI-manipulated video featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. The video used visuals associated with Chuttamalle, their song from the film Devara: Part 1, and raised concerns about the unauthorised alteration of public figures’ images.

Janhvi responded with a detailed statement highlighting women’s autonomy, personal boundaries and the judgement women often face online. She stressed that every woman has the right to decide what she is comfortable with and that her boundaries should not be open to interpretation. Jr NTR also vowed to pursue legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the manipulated video.

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where “Matrudevo Bhava” is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words. To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

Why has the controversy raised concerns about AI misuse?

The incident highlights how AI-generated content can be used to create misleading impressions of real people. When such material is shared without verification, it can spread false claims and affect reputations.