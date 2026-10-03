Jr NTR furious over AI-morphed Chuttamalle video featuring Janhvi Kapoor, says ‘I will not spare any of you’

A digitally altered clip linked to Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor has sparked a strong reaction from the actor, who has called for greater accountability over the misuse of AI technology.

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Jr NTR warns creators of AI-morphed Chuttamalle video (PC: Twitter)

Jr NTR has spoken out against the growing misuse of artificial intelligence after a manipulated video involving him and Janhvi Kapoor surfaced online. The actor’s reaction comes at a time when AI-generated and digitally altered content involving celebrities is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from genuine footage. The issue has also raised concerns about how such material can be used to target individuals without their consent. NTR did not hold back while addressing the matter on social media and made it clear that he was deeply disturbed by what had been created using footage associated with one of his popular songs.

Jr NTR calls AI-morphed Chuttamalle video ‘disgusting’

The controversy centres on a digitally manipulated version of Chuttamalle, the song featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from Devara: Part 1. According to the actor, the altered clip uses AI to present Janhvi in a degrading and sexually explicit manner. NTR described the content as “disgusting, sick and shameless” and strongly condemned those involved in making and spreading it.

NTR wrote, “In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where ‘Matrudevo Bhava’ is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible.”

Jr NTR warns those behind the morphed video

The actor’s statement became even stronger when he directly addressed the people responsible for the manipulated clip. Calling the creation “shameful beyond words”, NTR said he would pursue legal action against those involved.

He added, “To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you.” NTR also made it clear that his proposed action would not be limited to the person who created the material. He said those responsible for circulating the video online would also face strict legal action.

Check out Jr NTR’s viral post here

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where “Matrudevo Bhava” is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

Jr NTR asks people not to share the video

Along with warning those responsible, NTR urged social media users not to watch, circulate or engage with the manipulated clip. He pointed out that such misuse of technology can affect anyone and warned against treating digitally altered material as harmless entertainment.

The actor also appealed to the Indian government to introduce stronger rules to deal with the misuse of AI. His statement called for action from both the state and central governments to prevent the creation and circulation of degrading manipulated content.

More about Chuttamalle and Devara Part 1

Chuttamalle features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, sung by Shilpa Rao and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and is part of Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The action drama also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko and Murali Sharma. The film follows a fearless man from a coastal community who takes on a dangerous mission involving a sea-based smuggling network while attempting to protect his people.