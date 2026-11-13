Kajal Aggarwal opens up about surviving deadly Indian 2 crane accident, says ‘There was a hand…’

Years after the tragic incident, the actor has revisited the moment that left the film crew shaken and changed the way she remembers her time on the film's set.

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Kajal Aggarwal shares chilling account of Indian 2 crane accident (PC: Instagram)

The success of Ramayana has brought fresh attention to its cast, with the film crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide within eight days of its release. Among the actors featured in Nitesh Tiwari‘s epic is Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Queen Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, played by Yash. While the film continues its impressive run in cinemas, Kajal has also spoken about a frightening experience from an earlier project. The actor recently looked back at the 2020 accident on the sets of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2 and shared how she believes she escaped a potentially fatal situation.

Kajal Aggarwal recalls how a mysterious hand saved her on Indian 2 set

In a conversation with The Humans of Bombay, Kajal recalled the night a 100-foot crane collapsed during a shoot for Indian 2 in Chennai. The accident claimed the lives of three crew members and left nine others injured. Describing how close she was to the falling structure, the actor said she still cannot explain how she survived. She recalled, “Literally, I don’t know how I am alive, but I swear to you, there was a hand that pulled me out.”

What happened during the 2020 Indian 2 crane accident?

The tragic incident took place in February 2020 at EVP Film City in Nazrathpet, near Chennai. The crew was shooting a major action sequence at night, and the actors were seated behind the monitor in a tent-like setup. Kajal was wearing prosthetic makeup to look like an 80-year-old woman for her character.

She said people suddenly began running, although she initially did not understand what was happening. As she moved away, she stumbled against a console table. Kajal then decided to turn around and see what everyone was escaping from. That was when she noticed the massive crane falling towards her.

Kajal says an unknown person pulled her away

Kajal recalled freezing in fear as the crane came crashing down. In that moment, she felt someone grab her and pull her out of the tent. The crane fell right next to her. She was left shaken and said she could not understand who had helped her, as nobody appeared to be near her at the time.

After the accident, her staff rushed to check on her. She even asked them whether one of them had pulled her away, but they said they had been elsewhere. The actor also revealed that the incident deeply affected her family.

The accident killed three crew members, including an assistant director and technicians, while nine others sustained injuries. Following the tragedy, Kamal Haasan and the production house announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the deceased.

What happened to Indian 2 at the box office?

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 was released on 12 July 2024 and starred Kamal Haasan alongside Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, and SJ Suryah. The film received largely negative reviews and received a 3.7 IMDb rating, with criticism directed at its lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes and screenplay. Despite the lukewarm response, it collected Rs 148.90 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, according to Sacnilk.