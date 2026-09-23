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  • Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 update: Director Nag Ashwin shares major shoot timeline for Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Hopefully done with the shoot by...

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 update: Director Nag Ashwin shares major shoot timeline for Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan starrer, ‘Hopefully done with the shoot by…’

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is moving ahead with its production. Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that regular shooting for the Prabhas-led sequel will begin in October 2026, with the team hoping to complete the shoot by mid-2027.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 23, 2026, 9:53 AM IST
Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 update: Director Nag Ashwin shares major shoot timeline for Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan starrer, 'Hopefully done with the shoot by...'
Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 update (PC: IMDb)

The wait for the next chapter of Kalki 2898 AD is getting a little shorter for all the fans. After the first film left audiences with several questions about its characters and futuristic world, director Nag Ashwin has now shared a fresh update on the sequel. The filmmaker has confirmed that the regular shooting schedule will begin in October 2026, giving fans a clearer idea of when the much-awaited project will move into its next major phase. Recently, Nag Ashwin shared a major shoot timeline for the much awaited film Kalki 2898 AD.  

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 shoot to wrap by mid-2027 

Speaking to India Today, Nag Ashwin revealed that Kalki 2898 AD’s shooting is likely to wrap up by the middle of 2027. He said, “We’re starting the shoot regularly from next month and, hopefully, it should be done with the shoot by mid next year.” 

Read more: Kalki 2898 AD sequel update: Nag Ashwin reveals he has shot only 10 days, says ‘Once Prabhas garu is…’

The update puts the sequel on a more defined production timeline. While earlier reports had indicated that work on Kalki 2 had already started in small schedules, Ashwin’s latest comments make it clear that the regular and more extensive shooting phase is set to begin in October. 

The director had also revealed earlier this month that only around 10 days of shooting had been completed at that stage, with the next schedule depending on Prabhas’ availability.  

About Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 

The sequel will continue the story established in the 2024 film – Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The first film introduced audiences to a futuristic world that blended science fiction with elements of Indian mythology.

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 stars returning lead actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, though Deepika Padukone has exited the sequel, according to the reports. 

Kalki 2898 AD was a massive box office hit, earning its place as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film grossed over Rs 1,180 crore worldwide, almost doubling its massive budget. 

The first installment also earned major recognition at the National Film Awards this year, winning awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Special Effects. Ashwin described the recognition as a “good energy boost” for the whole team. 

For now, if the planned schedule for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 stays on track, the team hopes to finish filming by mid-2027. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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