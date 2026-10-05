Khushbu Sundar REACTS to morphed Chuttamalle video featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, says ‘AI is not a joke’

Khushbu Sundar has joined the growing criticism of the manipulated video and spoken about the need for greater responsibility when using artificial intelligence.

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Khushbu Sundar condemns AI-morphed Chuttamalle video (PC: Twitter)

Artificial intelligence has made it easier to create and edit visual content within minutes but its misuse has also raised serious concerns. The latest controversy involves an altered video linked to Devara: Part 1, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. The clip, which circulated on social media, manipulated Janhvi’s appearance from the film’s popular song Chuttamalle and presented her in a sexually explicit manner. The video was later taken down but not before it sparked strong reactions. Several celebrities have spoken against such misuse of technology and urged people not to treat digitally altered content as harmless entertainment.

Khushbu Sundar reacts to the AI-morphed video

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar has strongly condemned the creation and circulation of the manipulated video. Sharing her thoughts on X, she said she could not remain silent when a woman was being digitally violated and humiliated.

Khushbu wrote, “As a woman, I refuse to stay silent when another woman is digitally violated, degraded and humiliated. What has been done through AI is not a joke, not entertainment and not something we should ever normalise. It is cruel, abusive and deeply shameful. It is tearing off her dignity.

I am outraged by the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting a woman. No woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity, reputation and sense of safety.

Khushbu says there must be consequences

Khushbu further stressed that the issue should not be treated as an isolated incident. She said the same technology could be used against anyone in the future and urged women to stand together when someone’s dignity is attacked.

She wrote, “Today, it is her. Tomorrow, it could be me, you, our daughter, our sister, our mother, or any woman we love. We cannot remain silent simply because we are not the victim today. When one woman’s dignity is attacked, every woman has a reason to stand up and speak out.”Ending her message, she wrote, “As women, we must stand together and say: ENOUGH. I stand with you #JanhviKapoor, Stay strong bachcha.

See viral post of Khushbu Sundar here

As a woman, I refuse to stay silent when another woman is digitally violated, degraded and humiliated. What has been done through AI is not a joke, not entertainment and not something we should ever normalise. It is cruel, abusive and deeply shameful. It is tearing off her dignity. I am outraged by the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting a woman. No woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity, reputation and sense of safety. Today, it is her. Tomorrow, it could be me, you, our daughter, our sister, our mother, or any woman we love.

We cannot remain silent simply because we are not the victim today. When one woman’s dignity is attacked, every woman has a reason to stand up and speak out. Those who create such content, knowingly share it, promote it or deliberately amplify it must be held accountable under the law. There must be consequences and punished to set an example. A woman’s body is not content. Her dignity is not entertainment. Her humiliation is not a joke. And AI must never become a weapon against women. As women, we must stand together and say: ENOUGH. I stand with you #JanhviKapoor

Stay strong bachcha. ♥️♥️♥️ — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 4, 2026

Jr NTR had earlier condemned the video

Jr NTR was among the first celebrities to react strongly to the manipulated clip. He called the video “Disgusting, Sick and Shameless” and criticised those responsible for using AI to digitally alter a woman’s image.

He also spoke about the cultural importance of respecting women and said the use of technology to create such material was shameful.

What happened with the Chuttamalle video?

The manipulated clip reportedly spread across social media before it was removed. It used footage of Janhvi from Chuttamalle, a song from Devara: Part 1, and digitally altered her appearance.

Devara: Part 1, released in September 2024, starred Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The song Chuttamalle was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao and became one of the film’s popular tracks.