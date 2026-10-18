Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly mourn victims, offer condolences to families

Several well-known Bengali actors have shared messages of sorrow following the deadly incident at a Kolkata Puja venue, as the city comes to terms with the loss of lives and injuries.

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rosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly offer condolences (PC: Instagram)

Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals in Kolkata, bringing families and devotees together to celebrate with prayers, music and colourful pandals. However, this year’s celebrations at one of North Kolkata’s popular venues were overshadowed by a tragic incident. A large crowd had gathered at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening when a stampede took place. The incident left several families grieving and many people injured. As news of the tragedy spread, members of the Bengali film industry shared messages of sorrow and offered prayers for those affected by the incident.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly express grief

At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on October 17. Bengali actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly reacted to the tragedy and extended condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Prosenjit Chatterjee shared a message in Bengali expressing shock at what had happened. He said, “I am unable to accept this tragic incident in Chorbagan. I cannot even imagine that the joyous moments of the festival would be overshadowed by such sadness. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

See Prosenjit Chatterjee’s post here

Dev shares an emotional message on Facebook

Actor Dev Adhikari also expressed his sadness over the incident through a Facebook post. He described the tragedy as distressing and said a festival meant to bring people together should never turn into a painful experience.

He wrote, “The unfortunate incident at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal is deeply distressing and heartbreaking. A festival that brings millions together in joy, devotion and celebration should have never become a reason for mishap and tragedy.”

Dev also offered prayers for the affected families and the safety of devotees. He added, “My deepest condolences go out to the ones who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. I pray to Maa Durga to protect all her devotees and watch over our beloved City of Joy. May her divine blessings keep everyone safe. May Bengal’s biggest festival remain a celebration of happiness, faith and togetherness and never turn into a nightmare for its people.”

Subhashree Ganguly mourns the loss of lives

Subhashree Ganguly also shared an emotional message, reflecting on the pain faced by families who lost their loved ones during the festival. She wrote, “The lights of this festival have dimmed because of the tragedy that unfolded at Chorbagan. Within moments, so many families lost their loved ones and their dreams collapsed. No words can express what this grief must be. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this unimaginable tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the ones who are injured.”

Sudipta Chakraborty urges Puja committees to show sensitivity

National Award-winning actor Sudipta Chakraborty called on other Durga Puja committees to respond sensitively to the tragedy. She urged them to switch off loudspeakers and stop playing music following the incident, as a mark of respect for those who died and their grieving families.

What happened at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal?

The stampede reportedly took place around 7.30 pm on Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja. Heavy rain had made the roads slippery and a large number of devotees had gathered near the venue. According to eyewitness accounts, people seeking shelter from the rain moved towards the pandal through a narrow lane.

The situation reportedly became chaotic as more people continued entering while others were hesitant to leave in the rain. Several people fell and were trapped beneath the crowd. Seven people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the incident, including people linked to the pandal’s organisation.