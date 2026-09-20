Maharaja 2 confirmed: Vijay Sethupathi reveals Nithilan Saminathan’s sequel story, Hollywood remake update

Vijay Sethupathi has shared a major update on Maharaja 2. The actor has confirmed that director Nithilan Saminathan has narrated the sequel’s story and also opened up about the film’s upcoming Hollywood remake.

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Maharaja 2 confirmed Vijay Sethupathi shares update (PC: Instagram)

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has clearly travelled much further than anyone expected. What began as a Tamil thriller in 2024 has continued to find new audiences, and now the film is opening doors to an even bigger world. With fans already curious about what could come next, Vijay has shared an update that puts Maharaja back in the spotlight, yes and that is – Maharaja 2. The actor has spoken about his reunion with director Nithilan Saminathan, while also revealing what happened when he heard that the film was heading towards a Hollywood remake.

Maharaja 2 confirmed: Vijay Sethupathi shares sequel update

Vijay Sethupathi has finally given fans something to look forward to after the massive success of Maharaja. The actor has confirmed that Maharaja 2 is in development, putting an end to the uncertainty around whether he and director Nithilan Saminathan would reunite for another chapter. The update comes as the original film continues to make headlines internationally, with its Hollywood remake also in the works.

Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film Baththa, Vijay revealed that Nithilan has already narrated the story of Maharaja 2 to him. The actor appeared genuinely impressed with what he heard and had plenty of praise for the director’s writing.

“Nithilan is an excellent director, his writing sense is so good. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2, which was so beautiful. Initially, some people did not believe in the Maharaja, but I always did. However, I didn’t expect this,” Vijay said.

#VijaySethupathi confirms #Maharaja Hollywood remake and #Maharaja2 : “Nithilan recently told me the story of Maharaja 2.. It was beautiful.. He’s an excellent director. Few people not believed in Maharaja before its release, but i believed in it.. The producer recently called… — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 19, 2026

Maharaja Hollywood remake: Vijay Sethupathi wants to be part of it

Alongside the sequel announcement, Vijay Sethupathi also spoke about the Hollywood remake of Maharaja. The film’s producer Sudhan Sundaram has confirmed that a Hollywood agency acquired the remake rights after the Tamil thriller found an international audience, particularly in China. The project is expected to be developed with an A-list actor, although the casting has not been officially confirmed.

Vijay revealed that he would happily act in the Hollywood version, even offering to do it without a fee if he gets a role. He said, “I recently called the producer and asked, sir, I have heard that it is being remade in Hollywood. Are the rumours true? I told him I’d act in it for free. Just give me a role in the film, and I’ll go there. It gives me such a great surprise and a sense of happiness. I’ve always wanted to act there, so I’m happy my film is going there. All credit for this goes to Nithilan. I love you da.”

There have been reports linking Matthew McConaughey to the remake, but his involvement remains unconfirmed. The producer has said that only the agency handling the project can confirm the casting.

For now, fans have two major Maharaja developments to follow: the confirmed sequel and the Hollywood adaptation. More details are still awaited.