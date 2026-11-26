Maharaja actor Sachana Namidass reacts to Tom Hanks’ praise in Vijay Sethupathi’s action thriller: ‘Feels like a dream’

Sachana Namidass, who won the National Film Award for her performance in Maharaja, has received praise from Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

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Sachana Namidass reacts to Tom Hanks' praise for Maharaja (PC: Instagram)

A performance that stays with viewers long after a film ends is often the biggest reward for an actor. For Sachana Namidass, that appreciation has now come from Hollywood, with legendary actor Tom Hanks praising her work in Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja. The Tamil thriller, which found a strong audience beyond India, continues to receive attention for its story and performances. Sachana’s portrayal of Jothi was one of the film’s most talked-about aspects, and the latest praise has added another memorable moment to her career. The actor has now reacted to the international recognition on social media.

Sachana Namidass reacts to Tom Hanks’ praise on Instagram

Sachana Namidass has reacted to Tom Hanks’ appreciation of her performance in Maharaja through her Instagram Story. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Still can’t believe this happened Hanks talk about me and my journey feels like a dream. Some moments are just too special to put into words. Forever grateful for this moment.”

The Hollywood actor’s comments have brought renewed attention to the young actor and her work in the 2024 Tamil thriller.

Toms Hanks watched the film after it was recommended to him by Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He later spoke about the film during a conversation with Gupta, who shared his reaction with The Hollywood Reporter India.

What did Tom Hanks say about Sachana Namidass performance in Maharaja?

Tom Hanks said he was unable to get over Sachana’s performance after watching Maharaja. Recalling their conversation, Kavita Gupta said the Hollywood actor praised the young performer and expressed how deeply her character had affected him.

Tom Hanks about Sachana Namidass’ performance in Maharaja. https://t.co/VDjZY6nMdl — Films and Stuffs (@filmsandstuffs) November 25, 2026

“He said, ‘I still can’t get over that girl… what an incredible actor. I don’t think I can do it; I would’ve killed the guy!'” Gupta recalled while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India.

His reaction was particularly connected to the film’s emotionally intense story and the character played by Sachana. The actor’s performance forms an important part of the film’s central narrative, which gradually reveals the truth behind a father’s unusual complaint.

Sachana Namidass’ role in Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, alongside Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natty Subramaniam. Sachana plays Jothi, the daughter of Maharaja, whose character is central to the film’s emotional storyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachana Namidass (@sachanaofficial)

The 2024 Tamil thriller received appreciation for its screenplay, performances and non-linear storytelling. It also found an audience beyond Tamil cinema, including international viewers.

Sachana’s performance earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, marking a major achievement in her acting career.

Maharaja is also expected to get a sequel, while a Hollywood remake is reportedly in development. Vijay Sethupathi has expressed interest in being part of the English-language remake, although casting details remain unconfirmed.