Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni gives Nani’s The Paradise just 1 star: ‘Editing was atrocious’

Gautam Ghattamaneni has shared his honest opinion of Nani’s The Paradise, giving the Telugu action drama just one star. While he praised the cinematography and performances in emotional scenes, he was not very much impressed with the film’s overall execution.

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Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni gives Nani's The Paradise 1 star (PC: Instagram)

Nani’s The Paradise has received a rather blunt review from Gautam Ghattamaneni, son of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and actor Namrata Shirodkar. Gautam recently shared his thoughts on the film on Letterboxd, giving it just one star. His rating has caught the attention of cinema fans, especially after he described the editing as “atrocious”. The review has sparked interest among movie buffs, with many curious about what prompted his strong reaction to the film. Gautam’s candid take has also put the spotlight on The Paradise and the response it is receiving from viewers.

Gautam Ghattamaneni gives The Paradise one star, criticises editing

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni rated The Paradise just one star out of five on Letterboxd, the film-tracking and review platform. He was particularly critical of the film’s editing and overall execution, although he acknowledged that some parts of the action drama worked for him.

In his review, Gautam wrote, “I liked the cinematography and the acting in emotional scenes. I liked nothing else. Very disappointing. Also the editing was just atrocious.”

The review has attracted attention because of Gautam’s family background and his willingness to share his personal views on films. However, his one-star rating reflects his individual opinion and does not necessarily represent the wider audience’s response to the film.

Gautam Ghattamaneni’s previous film reviews also made headlines

This is not the first time Gautam Ghattamaneni’s film ratings have attracted attention. His Letterboxd account previously became a talking point after he gave Yash’s Toxic just half a star. He has also given low ratings to some of Mahesh Babu’s films, showing that he is willing to share his views regardless of the actors involved.

Gautam has also rated some of his father’s films highly, including Pokiri and 1: Nenokkadine, which received five stars from him. His varied ratings have sparked conversations among film fans, who have been following his reviews since his profile became widely known.

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is a Telugu action drama featuring Nani, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles. According to IMDb, the plot of the film revolves around, “In 1980s Secunderabad, a marginalized tribe battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader’s guidance, challenging systemic oppression.”

The film is now available to stream on Netflix, allowing viewers who missed its theatrical run to watch it at home.