Malayalam Cinematographer Shaji Kumar dies at 57

Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar, known for films like Pulimurugan, Odiyan and Thudarum, has died at the age of 57.

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Malayalam Cinematographer Shaji Kumar dies (PC-Instagram)

Malayalam cinema has lost one of its experienced cinematographers. Shaji Kumar, known for his work in several popular Malayalam films, passed away at the age of 57. He was reportedly shooting for an upcoming film starring Dileep when he suddenly complained of discomfort. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kochi, where he died.

His sudden demise has left the Malayalam film industry shocked. Filmmakers, actors and colleagues are mourning the loss of the cinematographer, who played an important role in bringing several memorable films to the big screen.

Shaji Kumar started his career as an assistant to well-known cinematographer Vipin Mohan. Over the years, he established himself as one of the prominent cinematographers in Malayalam cinema and worked with several leading actors and filmmakers.

During his career, which spanned more than two decades, he was associated with several commercially successful and critically appreciated films. His notable works include Naran, Pulimurugan, Pokkiri Raja, Odiyan, Madhura Raja, Ramaleela, Vellinakshatram, Robin Hood and Thudarum.

Shaji Kumar’s association with Pulimurugan

One of Shaji Kumar’s most notable collaborations was with filmmaker Vysakh. The two worked together on several successful projects, including Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan (2016).

The film created box office history by becoming the first Malayalam movie to cross the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide. Its large-scale action sequences and visuals made it one of the biggest commercial successes in Malayalam cinema.

Shaji Kumar also worked across different genres, including action films, family dramas and period projects. His work behind the camera contributed to several memorable moments in Malayalam films.