Malayalam filmmaker Belraj Kalarickal found dead days after Kappi Squad’s OTT release

Belraj Kalarickal had recently stepped into the spotlight with his first directorial venture. His death has left the Malayalam film fraternity and the team behind the project mourning his loss.

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Malayalam director Belraj Kalarickal found dead in Kakkanad (PC: Twitter)

Malayalam cinema has lost a filmmaker whose journey behind the camera had only recently reached an important milestone. Belraj Kalarickal, who made his independent directorial debut with the web series Kappi Squad, was found dead in Kochi just days after the show began streaming. His sudden passing has left colleagues and members of the Malayalam entertainment industry shocked. Tributes have poured in from people who worked closely with him, including filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair and the team associated with the series. As friends and collaborators remember his contribution, attention has also turned to his work in Malayalam cinema and the project that marked the beginning of his journey as a director.

Belraj Kalarickal found dead in a Kochi hotel

Belraj was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Kakkanad, Kochi, on October 17. According to Cinema Express, preliminary reports suggested a heart attack, but the exact cause of death had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting. His death came shortly after Kappi Squad began streaming on JioHotstar, making the news particularly difficult for those who had recently celebrated his first independent directorial project.

Rahul Riji Nair pays tribute to his colleague

Belraj was one of the founding members of First Print Studios, the production house behind Kappi Squad. Filmmaker and actor Rahul Riji Nair remembered him as a close friend and an important creative force within the studio. Nair highlighted Belraj’s dedication and passion, noting how much he had contributed to the team and its identity. His tribute reflected the personal loss felt by colleagues who had worked alongside the filmmaker as he developed his career.

JioHotstar Malayalam also shared a message mourning his death. “Some goodbyes come far too soon. Rest in peace, Belraj Kalarickal” the platform wrote on social media. The lead cast of Kappi Squad also expressed their condolences and remembered their director through posts online.

What was Belraj Kalarickal’s role in Kappi Squad?

Kappi Squad marked Belraj’s first independent directorial venture. The series was created by Srikanth Mohan and produced by Rahul Riji Nair under First Print Studios. Its story follows four young friends who try to establish a coffee shop while dealing with relationships, career choices and the challenges of building a business.

The project gave Belraj an opportunity to step into the director’s role after years of working behind the scenes. The series is currently streaming on JioHotstar with four new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Belraj Kalarickal’s work in Malayalam cinema

Before directing Kappi Squad, Belraj worked as an assistant director and associate director on Malayalam films, including Nizhal, Madhuram and Dakini. His experience on these projects helped shape his work behind the camera. As a founding member of First Print Studios, he was also involved in the creative journey of the production house.

Belraj married Athira Bindu Sabu in September 2026 after a six-year relationship. His sudden death has left his family, friends and colleagues grieving as they remember a filmmaker whose career was beginning to find its own direction.