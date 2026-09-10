Mandaadi Twitter review: Soori and Suhas starrer wins praise for its intense boat-racing action drama, ‘National award-worthy’

Mandaadi has opened in theatres with strong early reactions from audiences. Scroll down to read what netizens are saying about Soori headlined Mandaadi on Twitter.

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Mandaadi Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Mandaadi has finally arrived in theatres, and the Tamil film is already getting plenty of attention on social media. The Soori, Suhas, and Mahima Nambiar-starrer had built curiosity ahead of its release with its sea-based setting, boat-racing backdrop and intense drama. As the first shows conclude, social media is filling up with reactions from moviegoers. The overall response is now beginning to take shape, with audiences sharing their first impressions of the film. Here’s a look at what the audience is saying about Mandaadi.

Mandaadi Twitter reactions

Netizens have shared positive reactions to Mathimaran Pugazhendhi directed Mandaadi on social media. Soori’s performance is one of the biggest talking points among early reactions. Several viewers have called it one of his strongest performances and even suggested that the actor deserves major recognition for his work. Suhas has also received praise for his antagonist role, while the boat-racing portions, interval, and climax have stood out for many viewers.

The film’s technical aspects have also found appreciation. GV Prakash Kumar’s background score, particularly during the action sequences, has been mentioned as one of the elements that adds to the theatrical experience. The visuals and scale of the sea-based sequences have also impressed audiences.

One X user wrote, “The performances by the entire cast is convincing, the boat race moments are not only engaging but the CG work is noteworthy”, another shared, “Soori delivers a fantastic performance, Suhas shines as the baddie, and the final 30 minutes are simply EXTRAORDINARY”, another X user wrote, “Huge kudos to director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi for nailing the nativity & authenticity”, another tweet reads, “@sooriofficial will definitely get a national award for this film. Career best performance for soori”, another X user wrote, “A decent sports drama that works best when it sticks to its biggest strength…the boat races.”

Check reactions for Mandaadi

#Suhas is the NEW TALK OF KOLLYWOOD

What a screen presence,What a performance

Star material written all over him #Mandaadi pic.twitter.com/OAu06qcl4a — MB-SRH (@PrinceNanda06) September 10, 2026

#Mandaadi 4/5 An edge-of-the-seat sports drama thriller from dir Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, packaged well, technically brilliant, set in a milieu that’s new. The performances by the entire cast is convincing, the boat race moments are not only engaging but the CG work is noteworthy.… pic.twitter.com/EeXhy4zwwl — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) September 10, 2026

#Mandaadi — OVERALL A GOOD WATCH! Soori delivers a fantastic performance, Suhas shines as the baddie, and the final 30 minutes are simply EXTRAORDINARY! A SURESHOT THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE! #MANDAADI #SOORI #SUHAS pic.twitter.com/eh0OdvAIIW — Karthikuuu (@Anchor_Karthik_) September 10, 2026

#Mandaadi [5/5] : Rarely a movie puts a ✔️ on everything… Story ✔️ Screenplay ✔️ Acting ✔️ Direction ✔️ Action ✔️ Music ✔️ 20 years in exile.. A man returns to his native to seek redemption.. Powerful Boatracing back drop.. Emotions work big time.. Ultimate… pic.twitter.com/t7fZgq82uD — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 10, 2026

#Mandaadi – 5 / 5@sooriofficial will definitely get a national award for this film. Career best performance for soori. Seat edge gripping intermission block and stunning screenplay from the director. #Suhas what a find . Soori has many mass moments throughout the film.… pic.twitter.com/kpOoh5oDaM — RKP CINEMAS (@RKPCINEMAS) September 10, 2026

#Mandaadi – Literally Awestruck with how they have pulled of the Climax sequence. What an extraordinary efforts and execution Watched it in EPIQ screen and those last 30 mins was Goosebumps theatrical moment. Worth the experience Both Soori and Suhas given their soul for… pic.twitter.com/h3yo3c503V — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 10, 2026

#Mandaadi – A MARVEL OF A MAKING! Huge kudos to director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi for nailing the nativity & authenticity. #Soori anna is brilliant he genuinely looks and lives like a man who has sailed these waters all his life! Every actor fits perfectly. S.R.… pic.twitter.com/f5NJVipN2Q — VJ Santhosh aka LavyyBoii (@VJSanthosh02) September 10, 2026

#Mandaadi – Only Tamil filmakers can pull this off. Em world create chesaru raa aah sea lo sequences aithe case study avthaayi. Emotions, elevations, GV gadi ramp music, Suhas-Suri performances annitiki 100% marks. pic.twitter.com/7wQBlsIxTA — Rebel (@Setti_Tweetz) September 10, 2026

#Mandaadi Second Half Review – An Engaging Sports Entertainer Backed by Two Solid Boat Racing Segments..⛵

– #Soori Was Superb as the Lead Man.. A Good Debut for #Suhas..⭐

– Breathtaking Visuals and Excellent Production Values Took the Film to the Next Level..

-… pic.twitter.com/V6Phrvm5Rd — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 10, 2026

It’s @gvprakash Sambhavam All over#Mandaadi first half:Superb first half with brilliant cinematography and movie enhances the experience and elevates at the boat scenes with powerhouse acting of @sooriofficial na and Suhas na

Engaging screenplay by @MathiMaaran SirGV Na pic.twitter.com/KKZMoVpk84 — Adittya (@adhi_017) September 10, 2026

#Mandaadi – Climax aipoyaaka stun aipoyaru audience ikkada What a film man. What a passion. What a conviction BLOCKBUSTER and a Must Watch pic.twitter.com/wuPsVluGCx — Sumanth (@SumanthOffl) September 10, 2026

#Mandaadi – Literally Awestruck with how they have pulled of the Climax sequence. What an extraordinary efforts and execution Watched it in EPIQ screen and those last 30 mins was Goosebumps theatrical moment. Worth the experience Both Soori and Suhas given their soul for… pic.twitter.com/h3yo3c503V — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 10, 2026

About Mandaadi plot

Mandaadi is set against the backdrop of traditional boat racing in South India. The story revolves around a fierce rivalry between two teams, led by Kaali and Saattaappuli, as they compete in a traditional sailboat race.

The film combines sports, action and family drama, with the sea playing an important role in the story. Rather than being just a sports film, Mandaadi also explores the lives and relationships of people connected to the fishing community. The director has previously spoken about wanting the emotional side of the story to remain at the centre despite the large-scale action and boat sequences.

Mandaadi cast

Soori leads Mandaadi, with Suhas playing another important role. The cast also includes Mahima Nambiar, veteran actor Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Mithun Jai Sankar, Bala Saravanan and Stun Siva. Mandaadi has been written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhenthi and produced by Elred Kumar under the RS Infotainment banner. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while SR Kathir has handled the cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav has edited the film.

The coming days will determine whether the film can maintain the positive momentum at the box office.