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Mandaadi Twitter review: Soori and Suhas starrer wins praise for its intense boat-racing action drama, ‘National award-worthy’

Mandaadi has opened in theatres with strong early reactions from audiences. Scroll down to read what netizens are saying about Soori headlined Mandaadi on Twitter.

Written by: Alice Topno
Updated: September 10, 2026, 3:23 PM IST
Mandaadi Twitter review: Soori and Suhas starrer wins praise for its intense boat-racing action drama, 'National award-worthy'
Mandaadi Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Mandaadi has finally arrived in theatres, and the Tamil film is already getting plenty of attention on social media. The Soori, Suhas, and Mahima Nambiar-starrer had built curiosity ahead of its release with its sea-based setting, boat-racing backdrop and intense drama. As the first shows conclude, social media is filling up with reactions from moviegoers. The overall response is now beginning to take shape, with audiences sharing their first impressions of the film. Here’s a look at what the audience is saying about Mandaadi. 

Mandaadi Twitter reactions 

Netizens have shared positive reactions to Mathimaran Pugazhendhi directed Mandaadi on social media. Soori’s performance is one of the biggest talking points among early reactions. Several viewers have called it one of his strongest performances and even suggested that the actor deserves major recognition for his work. Suhas has also received praise for his antagonist role, while the boat-racing portions, interval, and climax have stood out for many viewers. 

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The film’s technical aspects have also found appreciation. GV Prakash Kumar’s background score, particularly during the action sequences, has been mentioned as one of the elements that adds to the theatrical experience. The visuals and scale of the sea-based sequences have also impressed audiences.  

One X user wrote, “The performances by the entire cast is convincing, the boat race moments are not only engaging but the CG work is noteworthy”, another shared, “Soori delivers a fantastic performance, Suhas shines as the baddie, and the final 30 minutes are simply EXTRAORDINARY”, another X user wrote, “Huge kudos to director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi for nailing the nativity & authenticity”, another tweet reads, “@sooriofficial will definitely get a national award for this film. Career best performance for soori”, another X user wrote, “A decent sports drama that works best when it sticks to its biggest strength…the boat races.” 

Check reactions for Mandaadi

About Mandaadi plot 

Mandaadi is set against the backdrop of traditional boat racing in South India. The story revolves around a fierce rivalry between two teams, led by Kaali and Saattaappuli, as they compete in a traditional sailboat race.   

The film combines sports, action and family drama, with the sea playing an important role in the story. Rather than being just a sports film, Mandaadi also explores the lives and relationships of people connected to the fishing community. The director has previously spoken about wanting the emotional side of the story to remain at the centre despite the large-scale action and boat sequences.  

Mandaadi cast 

Soori leads Mandaadi, with Suhas playing another important role. The cast also includes Mahima Nambiar, veteran actor Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Mithun Jai Sankar, Bala Saravanan and Stun Siva. Mandaadi has been written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhenthi and produced by Elred Kumar under the RS Infotainment banner. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while SR Kathir has handled the cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav has edited the film.  

The coming days will determine whether the film can maintain the positive momentum at the box office. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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