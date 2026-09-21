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Mysaa teaser Twitter review: Rashmika Mandanna impresses as fierce warrior; Netizens say ‘National crush in new avatar’

Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa teaser has sparked reactions online, with fans praising her intense action avatar and the film's dark, raw world. Mysaa is set to release on November 27, 2026.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 21, 2026, 9:12 AM IST
Mysaa teaser Twitter review: Rashmika Mandanna impresses as fierce warrior; Netizens say ‘National crush in new avatar’
Mysaa stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role (PC: YouTube)

Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into a completely different world with Mysaa, and the teaser has given fans a glimpse of just how intense this new role is. From powerful action sequences to a rugged setting, the actor appears far removed from some of her earlier characters. The teaser of Mysaa has now caught the attention of viewers on social media, with many praising her transformation and the effort that has gone into bringing this character to life. Here’s how netizens are reacting to Mysaa’s teaser on Twitter.  

Mysaa teaser Twitter reactions  

Soon after Mysaa’s teaser was released, Rashmika Mandanna’s new avatar became one of the main talking points among viewers. Fans praised the actor for taking on such a physically demanding role, particularly highlighting the action scenes and her intense screen presence. 

Read more: Rashmika Mandanna announces work comeback after hip injury, shares how she spent her recovery break

Several reactions described Rashmika as being in a “never-seen-before avatar”, one X user praised her as the “National crush in a never seen avatar.” another user wrote, “#MySaa Teaser Looks Promising”, another tweeted, “Water action • Risky stunts • Intense physicality • Goosebumps moments”, another said, “Absolute Cinematic Experience”. The underwater action sequence and the raw fight moments also received attention from viewers. 

The teaser presents Rashmika as a fierce Gond woman who refuses to back down despite the challenges surrounding her. The makers have also described the character as “resilient by nature, fearless by choice”.  

Check reactions for Mysaa

About Mysaa: Plot and cast  

Mysaa is an upcoming Telugu-led pan-India action drama directed by debutant filmmaker Rawindra Pulle. According to IMDb, the plot of the Mysaa revolves around, “Unafraid of war and unwilling to stop until she finds that one answer. She carries no doubts. Only the ache of an answer she’s searched her whole life.” 

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role along with Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa, and Nidhi Singh, among others. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer.  

Rashmika’s physical transformation is one of the biggest highlights of the teaser. She is seen taking on hand-to-hand combat and underwater action, giving audiences a glimpse of the demanding role in the film.  

Mysaa release date  

Mysaa is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 27, 2026. The film is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.  

With the teaser now out, audiences will be waiting to see more of Rashmika Mandanna’s character and the story behind her transformation into Mysaa. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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