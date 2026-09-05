Nani celebrates 18 years in cinema, thanks fans ahead of The Paradise release: ‘Never took your love…’

Nani has completed 18 years in Telugu cinema. As he marked the milestone, the actor thanked fans and audiences for standing by him throughout his journey.

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Nani completes 18 years in cinema (PC: Instagram)

For Nani, the journey from being a young actor trying to find his place in Telugu cinema to becoming one of its most loved stars has now reached another milestone. The actor has completed 18 years in cinema, and he chose to mark the occasion with a heartfelt message for the people who have been part of that journey. With his much-awaited film The Paradise also nearing its theatrical release, the timing makes the milestone even more special. Nani took to social media on Saturday to celebrate 18 years in the film industry and thanked all his fans and audiences for their constant love and support.

Nani completes 18 years in cinema

Nani made his acting debut with the 2008 Telugu romantic comedy Ashta Chamma. Over the years, he slowly built a reputation for choosing different kinds of roles rather than sticking to one particular image.

From romantic dramas and family entertainers to intense films and action-packed stories, the actor has experimented with several genres. Films such as Ala Modalaindi, Eega, Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy, Dasara, Hi Nanna, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram have been important milestones in his career.

His journey has also seen him earn the affectionate title of ‘Natural Star’, reflecting the easy connect he has developed with audiences over the years.

Nani thanks fans for their constant support

While celebrating the completion of 18 years, Nani expressed his gratitude towards his fans and audiences. His message came across as a simple thank-you rather than a lengthy reflection on his career. He shared a small glimpse from his upcoming film The Paradise and wrote on social media, “18 years. Officially an adult in cinema 🙂 Never took your love for granted. I won’t ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

The actor’s connection with his audience has remained one of the strongest parts of his career. Even as he has taken on more challenging roles and larger-scale projects, he has continued to maintain a relatively grounded image. The milestone also comes at an exciting point in his career, with The Paradise generating buzz ahead of its release.

The Paradise release date

Nani is now gearing up for The Paradise, his second collaboration with director Srikanth Odela after Dasara. The film has been described as an intense action drama with a gritty setting, and its teaser has already given audiences a glimpse of Nani in a fierce new avatar.

The Paradise is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 24, 2026. It also reunites Nani and Odela for another ambitious project after the success of Dasara.