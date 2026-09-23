Nani’s wife Anjana recalls his 2009 struggle ahead of The Paradise: ‘Definitely not built in a day’

Nani's wife Anjana Yelavarthy shares throwback to his struggling days ahead of The Paradise release, says ‘We've got you like no other’.

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Nani with his wife Anjana (PC- Twitter)

Nani is all set to see his latest film The Paradise reach theatres with paid premieres on September 23, ahead of its theatrical release on September 24. As the actor gears up for the big day, his wife Anjana Yelavarthy shared a heartfelt note about his journey in the film industry, from struggling to get morning shows for his films to having audiences turn up for his movies today. Anjana also shared a sweet monochrome video of Nani with their son Arjun. In the video, Arjun can be seen giving his father a shoulder massage. She used music from Anirudh Ravichander’s 2019 film Jersey in the video.

Recalling the early days of Nani’s career, Anjana wrote, “I still remember 2009, when a couple of us bunked college to watch your film, only to find out it didn’t even have a morning show on it’s release day. I remember thinking how hard it must be for a newcomer to even get a film out there on time.”

She went on to talk about how much Nani’s journey has changed over the years. “16 years later, seeing people turn up for Paradise simply because of the trust you’ve built, one film at a time, makes us all so emotional and grateful,” Anjana further wrote, adding, “This ‘Rome’ was definitely not built in a day and I’m witness to it. I’ve watched every film be your baby. Some waddled, some ran, some bumped their heads along the way. Nothing ever mattered. It was still your baby.”

Anjana also compared Nani’s films to his babies and shared her wishes for The Paradise. She wrote, “Tonight, Paradise takes it’s baby steps. And whatever happens, it’s all going to be good. It’s going to be good. Anthe (that’s it) We’ve got you like no other.”

Nani’s journey in cinema

Nani started his career as an RJ before making his acting debut in 2008 with Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s Ashta Chamma. While the film helped him gain recognition, his journey in the industry took time to settle. He also explored Tamil cinema with Veppam in 2011 and Aaha Kalyanam in 2014, but eventually found greater success in Telugu films.

Nani and Anjana dated for nearly five years before getting married in Visakhapatnam in 2012. They welcomed their son, Arjun, in 2017.

The actor initially became known for his performances in lighthearted Telugu films. However, since V in 2020, he has increasingly explored action and thriller films. The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, is his first release after HIT: The Third Case in 2025. He will next be seen in Bloody Romeo, directed by Sujeeth, who is known for They Call Him OG.