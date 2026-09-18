National Award-winning filmmaker Dominic Sangma allegedly assaulted near FTII Jote in Arunachal Pradesh, FIR filed

National Award-winning filmmaker Dominic Sangma allegedly assaulted by two men near FTII Jote in Arunachal Pradesh near Rakap village. An FIR has been registered.

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Dominic Sangma (PC-YouTube)

National Award-winning filmmaker Dominic Sangma was allegedly attacked by two men near Rakap village in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday evening, September 16. The incident reportedly took place along the Jollang-Rakap road, close to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Jote campus. According to police and a complaint filed by Sangma’s wife, Karry Padu, the filmmaker was returning from an evening walk when he allegedly intervened after seeing two men harassing FTII students. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.

How was Dominic Sangma allegedly attacked?

The incident reportedly took place around 6:30 pm when Sangma was returning from his evening walk. He currently heads the Department of Screenwriting at FTII’s Jote campus. Police said Sangma intervened after allegedly seeing two men harassing students of the institute.

In her complaint, Karry Padu alleged that the two men were carrying bamboo sticks and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She claimed that the men then attacked Sangma with their fists and bamboo sticks after he intervened.

Padu also spoke about the incident on social media. She wrote, “My husband was attacked by some local boys around the Rakap village near FTII JOTE today by two young boys. He was attacked when he intervened these boys who were assaulting some students (sic).”

She also appealed to the authorities to take action against those responsible.

FIR filed against two men

An FIR has been registered at Balijan Police Station under Sections 115(2), 117(2), 126 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The two men named in the FIR are Techi Nanu and Techi Sanjay, both residents of Rakap village. Police are investigating the allegations.

The complaint also alleges that an FTII security guard and four students were assaulted and wrongfully restrained during the incident. These allegations are part of the ongoing investigation.

Who is Dominic Sangma?

Dominic Sangma is a filmmaker from Meghalaya who is known for his work in Garo-language cinema. His film Rapture won the Best Garo Film award at the 66th National Film Awards. He also directed Ma.Ama, which received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Garo.

Sangma currently heads the Department of Screenwriting at FTII’s Jote campus in Arunachal Pradesh. His films have also been screened at international film festivals, including the Locarno Film Festival.

The investigation into the alleged assault is currently underway, and further details are awaited.