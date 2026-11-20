O.M Twitter review: Dhanush’s film gets mixed response, weak screenplay and climax draw criticism

O.M Twitter review: Social media users also joined the celebrations, with several fans sharing videos and pictures from theatres across Tamil Nadu. Here's what the netizens have to say about the film.

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Dhanush in O.M (PC -Instagram)

Dhanush’s latest release, O.M: Operation Mole, has arrived in theatres, and fans are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion. The film’s release on Friday, November 20, saw huge celebrations across Tamil Nadu, with fans gathering outside cinema halls, dancing, bursting firecrackers and cutting cakes to welcome their favourite star back to the big screen. From Chennai and Thoothukudi to Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli, theatres witnessed festive scenes as fans waved posters, wore matching T-shirts and showered the celebrations with confetti. Several fan associations also organised special screenings and distributed sweets and saplings to mark the release.

The film has received mixed reactions from moviegoers, with some praising its subject and performances while others criticise its lengthy runtime and weak screenplay. One viewer described O.M: Operation Mole as a “lengthy, poorly written crime drama” and wrote: “OM A Lengthy, Poorly Written Crime Drama That Barely Holds Your Interest…!!! The film has an interesting subject involving red sandalwood smuggling and the moral conflict between police and criminals, but the narration is filled with silly conveniences and hardly any suspense. The interval is good, and a few emotional portions in the second half work, especially the Dhanush-Mammootty equation and Sai Pallavi’s track. But the climax is poorly written, and the action fails to create any impact.”

A fan at the theatre said, “We are very excited to watch this movie because, after nearly five to six months since the last movie was released, today we are here celebrating OM. We have many expectations for this movie because he delivered a very subtle film in his last outing, but this movie belongs to a terrific genre where Dhanush can showcase all kinds of aspects.”

Tiruchirappalli also saw large crowds outside theatres, with fans distributing sweets and saplings. Several moviegoers turned up for the first-day-first-show screenings and said they had been waiting for Dhanush’s latest film for a long time.

The excitement was not limited to Tamil Nadu. In Hyderabad, Telangana, Dhanush’s fans put up posters of O.M: Operation Mole outside Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads ahead of its November 20 release.

#OM Promising Initially, Tiring by the End! A familiar story that takes some time to settle, but the stretch from the midway point to the interval is relatively engaging, with the director getting the staging right and making the first half feel decent overall. However, the second half completely fails to capitalize on that setup, with narration that feels lengthy, flat, and boring. The forest fight is about the only portion that somewhat works. The lead performances are very good and make the film bearable, but the weak writing and tiring narration ultimately hold it back. A film that had enough potential in its setup but never makes proper use of it. Below Average! Rating: 2.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 20, 2026

#OM – Superb Casting. Dhanush Shines. Settled Act from Mammooka, Sai Pallavi Pakka. Nazrudeen Wasted. BGM, Songs, Location, Camera Work Good. Single Shot D Intro, Interval Stretch, Veezha Veera Placement, Court Seq r highlights. Detailed Narration, But Lacks high moments or emotions. AVERAGE! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 20, 2026

#OM A Lengthy, Poorly Written Crime Drama That Barely Holds Your Interest…!!! The film has an interesting subject involving red sandalwood smuggling and the moral conflict between police and criminals, but the narration is filled with silly conveniences and hardly any suspense. The interval is good, and a few emotional portions in the second half work, especially the Dhanush-Mammootty equation and Sai Pallavi’s track. But the climax is poorly written, and the action fails to create any impact. #Mammootty and #SaiPallavi are good, while #Dhanush is okay. #Sreeleela is wasted. #Sai Abhyankkar’s songs are good, but their usage is ineffective, and the sound mixing is very poor. A major disappointment from #RajkumarPeriaswamy after #Amaran. The film had an interesting conflict to explore, but the writing and direction fail to make it engaging. Too long and largely uninteresting. Didn’t work for me at all. #OMreview — Thyview (@Thyview) November 20, 2026

OM REVIEW !! #OM is a gripping action thriller that delivers a satisfying theatrical experience! @dhanushkraja as usual impresses with a solid performance , while @mammukka and @Sai_Pallavi92 add tremendous strength to the film. Rajkumar Periasamy keeps the narrative engaging with strong character moments, action and emotions. Sai Abhyankkar’s BGM adds to the impact! A solid theatrical watch! ❤️‍ — Let’s X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) November 20, 2026

#OM #OperationMole not even one scene is good so far. #Dhanush has career worst intro and the chemistry between #Sreeleela is . #SaiPallavi haircut looks like a joke. #RajkumarPeriyasamy Dai u better have a banger interval cause this is not it . Really want to walk out! https://t.co/RK7iKhp5kT — AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) November 20, 2026

#OM – Another MID ONE A Very Good First Half Followed By Below Average Second Half, Which Second Lift Down Entire Film!! 1st Half 2nd Half https://t.co/i35Zx0jIHM — Abin Babu (@AbinBabu2255) November 20, 2026

What is O.M: Operation Mole about?

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole stars Dhanush alongside Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. The film is a spy-action thriller in which Dhanush plays an undercover officer who infiltrates a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The ensemble cast also includes Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans.

The film marks Dhanush’s 55th outing as a lead actor.