OM advance booking: Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi starrer sees strong response with over 13 lakh tickets sold

With its theatrical debut approaching, the action thriller film has drawn attention from moviegoers and is building momentum ahead of its first day in cinemas.

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OM: Operation Mole advance booking sees strong response ahead of release (PC: Twitter)

With its theatrical release just around the corner, OM: Operation Mole, helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy is attracting considerable interest from moviegoers across India. The upcoming film brings together a popular cast and is set to reach audiences in multiple languages. Advance bookings have been picking up across different markets, giving the film a promising start even before its first show. The response has also brought attention to its potential opening-day performance. With the release scheduled for November 20, all eyes are now on how the film converts its pre-release ticket sales into box office numbers.

OM: Operation Mole advance booking crosses Rs 19 crore

Dhanush‘s OM: Operation Mole has grossed Rs 19.36 crore through advance bookings across India as of 7 PM IST. The figure includes blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the film’s advance gross stands at Rs 16.71 crore.

The film has sold 13.02 lakh tickets, including blocked seats. Excluding blocked seats, the number stands at 11.22 lakh tickets. The bookings have been recorded across 17,524 shows in 552 cities, showing that the film has managed to attract interest across several regions ahead of its release.

Tamil markets lead advance ticket sales

The Tamil version of OM: Operation Mole is currently leading the advance booking figures. The film is originally made in Tamil and is also releasing in Telugu, Hi ndi, Malayalam and Kannada. Its dubbed versions are helping it reach a wider audience beyond its original market.

The Telugu and Hindi versions are also contributing to the overall pre-release response. While Tamil markets remain the biggest source of demand, bookings across other language versions are adding to the film’s nationwide numbers.

Housefull shows recorded ahead of release

The film has also recorded strong occupancy at several locations before its theatrical debut. As of 7 PM IST, 110 shows have been marked housefull, including 40 shows that are fully sold out. These figures indicate that some locations are witnessing particularly strong demand.

The final advance booking numbers and audience response on the opening day will offer a clearer picture of the film’s performance. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah, Nithya Reddy and Sreeleela in key roles.

Can OM beat Amaran’s opening day collection?

Director Rajkumar Periasamy‘s previous film, Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, opened with Rs 21.40 crore net in India. This gives OM a notable benchmark to watch as it prepares for its theatrical debut.

Dhanush’s previous release, Kara, collected Rs 6.20 crore net in India on its opening day. Given the current advance booking figures, OM is heading towards a potentially strong start, although its actual opening will depend on walk-in audiences and occupancy across markets.