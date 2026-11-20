OM box office collection day 1: Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi starrer opens big with over Rs 15 crore, surpasses Kuberaa

Featuring a prominent cast and an action-packed storyline, the film has made an impressive start at the theatres, adding another notable release to Dhanush's filmography.

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Dhanush's film delivers a strong opening (PC: Twitter)

Dhanush has returned to theatres with an action-packed thriller that brings together an interesting mix of talent. Titled O.M: Operation Mole, the film also stars Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in important roles. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy of Amaran fame, the spy thriller revolves around an undercover mission against a powerful red sandalwood smuggling network. Released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 20, 2026, the film has generated considerable interest among moviegoers. Its strong cast and gripping premise have made it one of the notable theatrical releases of the week.

O.M: Operation Mole box office collection Day 1

According to the latest Sacnilk estimates, O.M: Operation Mole has collected Rs 15.16 crore India net and Rs 17.89 crore India gross on its opening day. The film is currently running across 6,388 shows in India, with final collections yet to be reported.

The Tamil version has contributed the biggest share with Rs 11.39 crore from 3,851 shows. The Telugu version has collected Rs 3.42 crore across 1,581 shows while the Hindi version has added Rs 35 lakh from 956 shows.

The Tamil market has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film’s opening. With all three language versions bringing audiences to theatres, the film has registered a strong start. The final numbers may change once the remaining shows are accounted for.

O.M beats Kuberaa but fails to surpass Amaran

Dhanush’s latest release has managed to surpass the opening-day collections of his 2025 film Kuberaa. The latter collected Rs 14.75 crore India net and approximately Rs 17.10 crore India gross on its first day. With Rs 15.16 crore net and Rs 17.89 crore gross, O.M has moved ahead of Kuberaa on both domestic collection measures.

However, the film is yet to beat Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the film collected Rs 21.40 crore India net on its opening day, with an India gross of approximately Rs 24.75 crore. This means O.M still has some distance to cover before matching its director’s previous box-office success.

How O.M compares with Dhanush’s last five films

Looking at Dhanush’s recent theatrical releases, O.M has registered the biggest opening among the five films listed below. His May 2026 release Kara collected Rs 6.20 crore net in India on Day 1, while Idli Kadai earned Rs 11 crore in October 2025.

Kuberaa registered Rs 14.75 crore in June 2025, followed by Raayan with Rs 13.65 crore in July 2024. Captain Miller, which arrived in January 2024, opened with Rs 8.70 crore. With Rs 15.16 crore in opening-day India net collections, O.M has moved ahead of all five films in this comparison.

What is O.M: Operation Mole about?

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole is a spy action thriller that marks Dhanush’s 55th film as a lead actor. The story follows an undercover operation aimed at dismantling a major red sandalwood smuggling network.

Dhanush plays Pazhani, an officer recruited by Special Task Force head Nithya Reddy IPS, played by Sai Pallavi. He is assigned to infiltrate the gang of Burma Karthikeyan, a powerful smuggler portrayed by Mammootty. Naseeruddin Shah plays Dubai-based kingpin Abdul Hameed, while Sreeleela and Indrans also feature in important roles.

O.M receives mixed audience reactions

Despite its promising opening, O.M: Operation Mole has received mixed reactions from audiences. While some viewers have appreciated the performances and action sequences, others have expressed reservations about the storytelling and overall execution.

The film’s performance over the first weekend will be important in determining whether it can maintain its opening-day momentum and attract more moviegoers.