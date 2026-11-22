OM box office collection Day 2: Dhanush-Mammootty’s film crosses Rs 60 crore worldwide, continues its strong run

Dhanush and Mammootty's OM: Operation Mole continues its theatrical run after a strong opening. The film has crossed Rs 60 crore worldwide in its first two days, despite witnessing a slight decline in its domestic collection on its first Saturday.

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OM box office collection Day 2 (PC: Instagram)

Dhanush has returned to the big screen with another ambitious project, and his latest release is already making its presence felt at the box office. Titled OM: Operation Mole, the spy action thriller brings together some of the biggest names from the South Indian film industry, including Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. The film was released in theatres on November 20, 2026, and attracted audiences across multiple languages. After an impressive opening day, all eyes were on its second-day performance and whether it could maintain the initial momentum. While the film witnessed a change in its domestic earnings, its overall worldwide performance has remained encouraging. Here’s a look at how much the Dhanush-starrer OM: Operation Mole has earned so far.

OM box office collection Day 2

Dhanush’s OM: Operation Mole witnessed a slight drop in its domestic box office collection on its second day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 15.40 crore net in India on Day 2 across 6,488 shows. The film had opened with Rs 18.10 crore net on its first day. This means its second-day earnings saw a decline of 14.9% compared to its opening-day collection.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 33.50 crore in two days and domestic gross collection stands at Rs 38.90 crore.

The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with the Tamil version contributing the biggest share to its domestic earnings. Despite the drop, the film has maintained a decent pace at the box office. Its overall occupancy on Day 2 stood at 42.3%, compared to 45.6% on Day 1.

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OM worldwide box office collection Day 2

Dhanush and Mammootty’s film has performed well in overseas markets too. According to Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole collected Rs 10 crore from international markets on its Day 2.

With this, its total overseas gross collection has reached Rs 22 crore. Adding its domestic gross earnings of Rs 38.90 crore, the film’s worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 60.90 crore after two days.

The film has managed to cross the Rs 60 crore mark worldwide within its opening weekend. Its overseas performance has also played an important role in pushing its overall earnings.

OM: Operation Mole worldwide collection breakdown is:

OM India gross: Rs 38.90 crore

OM overseas gross: Rs 22 crore

OM worldwide gross: Rs 60.90 crore

Tamil version leads OM’s box office collection

The Tamil version of OM: Operation Mole continues to dominate the film’s domestic box office performance. It has collected Rs 25 crore net in India over its first two days, making it the biggest contributor among the three language versions. The Telugu version has added Rs 7.60 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 90 lakh so far.

The film’s strong performance in Tamil Nadu has been an important factor behind its opening weekend numbers. It has also received major contributions from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other markets.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Renu Desai in major roles.

With its first two days bringing in Rs 60.90 crore worldwide, OM: Operation Mole will now look to maintain its momentum on Sunday. Its weekend performance will be important in determining how strongly it continues its theatrical run in the coming days