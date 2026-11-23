OM box office collection day 3: Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi’s film maintains strong run despite dip- Check earnings

The spy thriller featuring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty, has crossed a significant milestone in its initial theatrical run despite witnessing a change in its daily earnings.

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Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide (PC: Twitter)

Dhanush‘s latest spy thriller OM: Operation Mole has completed its opening weekend with an impressive box office performance. Despite recording a slight drop in collections on its third day, the film has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore India net mark. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features Mammootty and Sai Pallavi alongside Dhanush. After opening strongly in theatres, the movie continued to attract audiences over the weekend and recorded a healthy worldwide total within its first three days.

OM box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole collected Rs 15.90 crore net in India on Sunday (November 22). This represents a marginal 2.2% drop compared to its second-day collection of Rs 16.25 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 50.25 crore in its first three days. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 58.30 crore.

The film opened with Rs 18.10 crore on Friday, which marked the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career. Although collections declined slightly on Saturday, the film managed to maintain its momentum on Sunday and crossed an important box office milestone.

OM worldwide box office collection after three days

The film has also recorded an encouraging performance in overseas markets. As per Sacnilk, the worldwide gross collection of OM: Operation Mole stands at Rs 85.30 crore after three days. The overseas market has contributed Rs 27 crore to the total, while India has generated Rs 58.30 crore in gross collections. Overseas earnings account for approximately 31.7% of the film’s worldwide gross.

The movie recorded Rs 5 crore in overseas gross collections on its third day alone. Its worldwide performance has helped the film establish a strong position during its opening weekend.

OM language-wise box office collection

The Tamil version continues to contribute the largest share of the film’s domestic earnings. On Sunday, the movie collected Rs 11.55 crore net in Tamil from 3,782 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 3.80 crore from 1,658 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 55 lakh from 1,106 shows. So far, the language-wise India net collections stand at Rs 37.30 crore for Tamil, Rs 11.50 crore for Telugu and Rs 1.45 crore for Hindi.

On its third day, the film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 55.33%. Morning shows registered 39.46% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 62.38%. Evening occupancy stood at 65.54%, followed by 53.92% during night shows. Across its first three days, the film was screened through 19,662 shows in India. An estimated 12,39,479 tickets were sold on Sunday, taking total ticket sales to 38,87,530.

About OM: Operation Mole

Directed and written by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Operation Mole stars Dhanush and Mammootty in important roles alongside Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans in crucial roles. The music and background score have been handled by Sai Abhyankar. The film follows a special task force officer and an undercover agent as they take on a red sandalwood smuggling network led by a notorious gangster.